Obituaries

ABELA. On November 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN (Giovan), aged 74, passed peacefully away surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Yvonne, his sons Josef and his wife Claire, Robert and his wife Irada, his granddaughter Kimberley, his brothers, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, November 30, at 1pm for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret to advise that they cannot receive visitors.

ATTARD – On November 27, TESSIE aged 80. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Miriam, Joe and his wife Anna, Lina, Carmen, Anthony and his wife Chiara, her grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Monday, November 30 at 9.30am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Valletta where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10.00am followed by interment at Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Hospice Movement would be appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

PACE. On November 27, JULIETTE, aged 84, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband of 62 years Edwin, her children Vanessa and her partner Marten, Cliff and his wife Catherine, and Mandy and her partner Ian, her grandchildren Kelly and Craig, Matthew, Emma and Daniel, Amy and Tasha, and their partners, and great-grandchildren Jack, Adam, Dean and Hugh. She also leaves to mourn her loss her brother Carm and his family, her sisters-in-law Louise and Myriam, and other cherished relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, Decem­ber 1 at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – ANGELE. Remembering a dear friend on the ninth anniversary of her death. With love and affection today and always. Carole. Rest in peace dear.

BORG CARDONA – EVELYN. Ever loving memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother. Forever in our thoughts. Her children, in-laws and grandchildren.

CARUANA MONTALDO – EDGAR. In ever loving memory of a dearly beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Nuala, children Mairead, Ann, Patricia, Kevin, Brendan, Maureen, Edgar and Eileen, their spouses and grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

COLEIRO – MARLENE. In loving memory of our dear mama, being the third anniversary of her demise. Her daughters Victoria and Ann Marie, her sister Josephine, in-laws Mae, Tony and Frank, other relatives and friends. O Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DARMANIN – Treasured memories of our dear auntie MAR née Ellul Bonici and uncle CARM on the anniversary of their passing away. Gone but not forgotten. Fondly remembered by their family. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE – Bishop ANNETTO DEPASQUALE. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved brother on the ninth anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – SAVIOUR. In memory of a loving father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his sons Albert, Alex and Mario and their families.

MAHONEY – KEVIN J. Cherished memories of a most beloved husband and father on the fifth anniversary of his birth to eternal life. Sorely missed by his wife Nicky, Kurt and Janelle, Ryan and Mafalda. The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind. Lord, keep him in Your loving embrace.

MAHONEY – KEVIN J. A beloved son-in-law fondly remembered, today the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in our hearts. His in-laws Carmen and Oliver Agius Fenech Clarke, Carol and Patrick, Andre and Romina and baby Lee. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – JOSEPH. Lovingly remembered on the 10th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fr Frans Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. On the 32nd anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her great-nephews Robert and Henry and all the other members of her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. On the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by the directors, editors and staff of Allied Newspapers Ltd and Progress Press Co. Ltd.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. On the 32nd anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by the council members of The Strickland Foundation.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.