Obituaries

BROOK. In Portsmouth, UK, LENA, née Gatt, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anthony, Christine, Geoffrey, Arthur and Elizabeth, their partners and grandchildren, her sister Margaret Manduca, and many nephews and nieces in Malta. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at a later date. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

BUSIETTA. On November 27, HADRIAN, at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved mother Eileen, his daughter Martina and her mother Didi, his sisters Rowena and Fiona, and their respective families, among other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, November 30, at 2pm, at the Santa Maria Addolorata Chapel followed by a private interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAFÀ. On November 27, EMILY, of Paola and residing in Buġibba, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband George, her sons Bernard and his wife Maria and Gordon and his partner Kathrene, her beloved grandchildren Carlos, Julia, Thomas and Noella, her brothers and sisters, in-laws, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, November 29, at 3pm for St George Basilica, Qormi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Qormi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On November 28, WALTER, of St Paul’s Bay, aged 91, passed peacefully away at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Jonathan and his wife Helga, Gwen Zammit and her husband Kevin, his grandchildren Christoph and his wife Anna, Madliene and her husband Toby, Kiera and her husband Cory, Malcolm, Timothy and Ylenia, his great-grandchildren Leone and Sage, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, November 30, at 9.30am for Santa Maria Addolorata Chapel where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On November 28, ĠORĠA, of Sannat, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Anton, her only daughter Mary and her husband Ray, her grandchild Mikhail-Sam and his fiancée Deborah, her mother-in-law Nena Mifsud and her family, her brother Wenzu Pisani, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, November 30, at 3.30pm for Santa Margerita parish church, Sannat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment in the family grave at Sannat cemetery. No flowers by request but the family welcomes donations on her behalf to l-Arka Foundation. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – ANGELE. Remem-bering a dear friend with love and affection, especially today on the 10th anniversary of her death. Still loved and still missed – Carole. Rest in peace dear.

BORG CARDONA – EVELYN and LEWIS. Remembering with much love our dear parents in this month of their passing. Always alive in our hearts and minds. Albert and Monica, Edward and Maggie, Joanne and Hubert, Simone and Leonard, their son-in-law Charles and grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

DEPASQUALE – Bishop ANNETTO DEPASQUALE. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved brother on the 10th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – SAVIOUR. In me-mory of a loving father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his sons Albert, Alex and Mario and families.

MIFSUD – JOSEPH. Lovingly remembered on the 11th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fr Frans Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley and family.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. On the 33rd anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her great nephews Robert and Henry and all the other members of her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. On the 33rd anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by the directors, editors and staff of Allied Newspapers Limited and Progress Press Company Limited.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. On the 33rd anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by the council members of The Strickland Foundation.

