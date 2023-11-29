Obituaries

AQUILINA. On November 27, MARY, aged 84, passed away peacefully, to join her husband Joseph. She will forever be missed by her children Anthony, Joanna and her husband Romeo Giacomotto and her only granddaughter Mia. She will also be greatly missed by her brothers Dun Gwann and Patrick Galea, her sister Josephine and her husband Tony Montebello and other relatives and friends. We shall always remember her kind heart and lovely smile. A Mass to celebrate her life will be said today, Wednesday, November 29, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am, followed by burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On November 28, ETHEL, of Tarxien, aged 86, former teacher, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband Frans, her sons Ray, David and his wife Lorna and Kenneth, her precious grandchildren André, Etienne and Elise, her siblings Mary, Connie, Liliana, Godwin and all their families, her brother-in-law Lewis and his wife Margaret, her caring friend Eleanor, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, November 30, at 9.15am, for All Souls church (Tal-Erwieħ), Tarxien where Mass to celebrate her life will be said at 10am followed by interment at the family grave at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEPASQUALE – Bishop ANNETTO DEPASQUALE. Unfading memories of a beloved brother on the 12th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of SAVIOUR on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his sons Albert, Alex, Mario, their wives and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA SACCO. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved SUSAN, a much loved wife, mother and grandmother, on the 18th anniversary of her going to live in the glory of God. May she always rest in the love of the Divine Lord. Almighty God give her eternal peace she deserves so much. Her devoted sons David and his wife Carmen, Steven and his wife Albertine, and her grandchildren Martina, Suzanne, Alec, Reeva and Luca. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

MAHONEY – KEVIN J. In celebration of a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved. Today being the eighth anniversary. Forever in our hearts. His wife Nicky, his sons Kurt and Ryan and their respective spouses Janelle and Mafalda and his grandson baby Edward. Dear Lord, keep Kevin in Your loving embrace.

MIFSUD – JOSEPH. Lovingly remembered on the 13th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fr Frans Mifsud, Miriam, Shirley, Ray and Daniel.

PACE – IVAN. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Greatly missed by his wife Myriam, his daughters Nadine and Charisse and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

