Obituaries

CAUCHI. On October 21, CECILE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her siblings Pierre and Andre, her beloved nieces Alba, Ambra and Edward, her great-nephew Alex and great-niece Bianca, numerous relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Monday, November 4, at the Basilica of St George, Victoria, Gozo, at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Għarb cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MINTOFF. On November 2, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARY VICTORIA, née Attard Kingswell, of San Ġwann, aged 93, widow of Joseph, passed peacefully away surrounded by her children and grandchildren and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lilian Wismayer, Edwin and his wife Patricia and Edith and her husband Mario Cachia, her beloved grandchildren Amber, Kurt, Malcolm, Lesley-Ann, Jasmine May and Faye Dominique, her brothers John and Eleno, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, November 5 at 2pm at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar San Ġużepp, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTANIER. We sadly announce the passing away of JEAN CARL in Prague. Jay See to his friends and Jeaninu to his family. He was surrounded by his most beloved mother Rose, his loving fiancée Maria, cousin Ingrid and uncle Noel. He will be sorely missed by his numerous uncles, aunts and cousins, both in Malta and abroad, his fiancée’s family and his many friends in Malta and Prague. Mass celebrating his life shall take place on Tuesday, November 5, at Ta’ Xbiex parish church, at 2pm. May he continue to live in our hearts and may the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family wish no flowers but donations to Beating Hearts Malta as follows: cheques to Souris, Triq Esprit Barthet, Madliena; bank transfer to Beating Hearts Malta MT70VALL22013000000040020749864; BOV mobile pay 99119100.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – MARCELLA C. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ASCIAK – TERESA. Cherished memories of our dearest mother, today the 62nd anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette. May the Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUOMO – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of our dear sister and aunt, today the ninth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and never forgotten by her brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DIMECH. In loving memory of a dear wife and mother, JULIE, and a dear son and brother, DUNCAN, on the 15th and ninth anniversary of their call to eternal life. Deeply missed by husband Saviour, son Adrian, his wife Stephania, daughter Lara, grandsons, relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Masses for the repose of their soul will be said at Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of WINNIE, today being the 28th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB – NADYA, née Attard Bezzina. Today being the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by John and by her children Martin and Claire, Michael and Becky and all her grandchildren. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace. Amen.

ZARB – NADYA. Fondly remem­bered in our prayers. Bobby and Elena.

ZARB. In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt, NADYA, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Charles and Marion, Hadrian and Valerie and their children and grandchildren.

ZARB. In loving memory of a dear daughter and sister-in-law, NADYA, today being the fifth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Her mother-in-law Antoinette, Mariella and Anand, Tonio and Doris, Candida and Anton, Andre and Nadya and Nicky. Also missed by all her nieces and nephews.

Requiem Mass

A Mass for the repose of the soul of Dr GEORGE CASSAR, ex-chairman of Libyan Arab Maltese Holdings, will be celebrated in his memory tomorrow at 6.30pm, at Lourdes chapel, Floriana, being the first anniversary of his passing. Family, friends and colleagues are all invited to attend.

To whom it may concern

The United Campus of Malta (UCM), a private institution for tertiary education in Europe, is offering two scholarships for the BSc Physiotherapy course that is to commence on November 18 at their new campus in Malta. For further information kindly contact info@ucm.edu.mt.

Annual bazaar in Birkirkara

The committee of St Helen parish centre in Birkirkara will be holding its annual bazaar at the parish centre from Tuesday to November 13.

Opening hours will be daily between 9am and noon and 5 to 7.30pm, excluding Sunday, when the bazaar will be closed.

A large selection of antique items, collectables, books, homegrown pot plants, bric-a-brac and much more will be available.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.