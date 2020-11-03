Obituaries

GALEA BASON – JOSEPH, mechanic from Floriana, residing in Sliema, aged 64, passed away suddenly on October 30. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Patricia, his son Kyle and his fiancée Jenny, his sister Margaret Camilleri and husband Martin, his brother Noel and wife Marie-Therese and his sister Carmen, nephews, relatives and numerous friends. Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, November 5, at 9am, at St Julians parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. It is requested that the present government regulations should be adhered to. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On November 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, ex-Director of the Department of Civil Protection, of Tarxien, residing in Santa Luċija, went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 82, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his caring wife Amy, née Hibberd, his son Ronald and Irene Canovari, his daughter Caroline and Kevin Galea and his most beloved grandchildren Abigail, Thomas, Onda, Vita, Rosa Luce and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wed-nesday, November 4, at 7.15am, for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA. On October 31, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA, aged 68, of Xewkija, Gozo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Francis, her siblings Ganni, Guzeppi, Grace, Mary Jane and Karmenu and their families, her in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 4, at 3pm, for the Rotunda St John Baptist Church, Xewkija, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at the cemetery in Xewkija. No flowers by request but donations on her behalf to Arka Foundation would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – TERESA. Unfading and most loving memories of a beloved mother on the 63rd anniversary of her passing away. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her children Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette.

CUOMO – JOSEPHINE (Jojo). In loving memory of a dear sister and aunt, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed and always re-membered by her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of WINNIE, today being the 29th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ULLO XUEREB – CARMELINA. In loving memory of zia Carm on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marilise, Joe and family. A prayer is solicited.

ZARB – NADYA, née Attard Bezzina. Today being the sixth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly re-membered by her husband, sons, and all her family. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace. Amen.

