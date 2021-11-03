Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On October 31, NINETTE, widow of Perit Edward, aged 95, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Hector and wife Mariella, Helga, Hubert and his wife Meco, Louise and her husband William, Arthur and Dorianne, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, November 4, at 9.30am, at Lija parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest and may perpetual light shine upon her.

SINEL. On Monday, November 1, at St Vincent de Paul residence, EMANUELA (Molly), née Azzopardi, widow of Frederick Caruana Dingli, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her only daughter Carlota (Lottie) née Caruana Dingli, wife of Noel Mallia, her grandchildren Edward and his wife Nicola, Kay, and her great-granddaughter Zoe, her sisters Lena, widow of Capt. Harry Sullivan, May, widow of Benedict Cirigottis, Violet, widow of Arthur Cutugno, and her brother Henry and his wife Judith, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Thursday, November 4, at 8.15am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesima die of the passing of Prof FREDERICK F FENECH, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Saturday, November 6, at 6.30pm, at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. Fond and loving memories of our dearest mother TERESA, today the 64th anniversary of her demise. Still so much alive in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Albert, Mary, Agnes and Bernardette. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR – CHARLES. Unfading memories of a much loved husband, father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his wife Pauline, his daughters Daphne, Sandra and Sharon and his grandchildren Luke, Matthew, Carla and Kate. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUOMO. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE (Jojo). A gentle soul, loving sister and aunt who was reunited with the Lord 11 years ago. Never forgotten by all her family.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of WINNIE, today being the 30th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB – NADYA, née Attard Bezzina. Today being the seventh anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband, sons, and all her family. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace. Amen.

