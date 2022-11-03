Obituaries

BORG. On November 1, EMANUEL, Id-Diju, of Birkirkara, passed away peacefully, aged 95. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary, née Micallef, his children Josette and Joseph, Charles, Paul and Simone and Anna Maria, his grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Zammit Clapp Home, St Julian’s, tomorrow, Friday, November 4, for St Mary’s parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass to celebrate his life and give thanks to God for the beautiful soul that he was will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BRIFFA. On October 26, JOSEPH VICTOR, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 91. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Dorothy, his children Dorothy, Margaret, Joseph, Bernard and John, their spouses, his grandchildren, great-grandchild and sisters, their families and his friends. Funeral Mass to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes, Wanstead, London E11, on November 22, 2022, followed by burial in the family grave.

NAVARRO. On November 2, at St Catherine’s Nursing Home, Attard, MARY, née Gregory, widow of Joseph, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Ray and his wife Isabelle, Odette and her husband Ray, Rosanne, Bryan and his wife Fiona, Clare and her husband Simon, her grandchildren Josef and his wife Maria, Nicole and her husband Karl, Petra and her husband Tristan, Justine and her husband Yan, Karl and Andrew, Jan, Jeremy and Kaye, her sisters Anne, Carmel and Margaret and their respective spouses, as well as nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege will leave St Catherine’s Home tomorrow, Friday, November 4, at 8.30am for Attard parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Benedictine Monastery of Santa Skolastika, Vittoriosa, and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nuns, health carers and all staff at St Catherine’s Nursing Home for their care and dedication especially during her final hours.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK. Fond and loving memories of our dearest mother TERESA, today the 65th anniversary of her demise. Still so much alive in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR – CHARLES. Unfading memories of a much-loved husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his wife Pauline, his daughters Daphne, Sandra and Sharon and his grandchildren Luke, Matthew, Carla and Kate. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CUOMO. In loving memory of our beloved JOSEPHINE on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Her brothers, sisters and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of WINNIE, today being the 31st anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH PILLOW – THÈRESA (Cissie) née Copperstone. In loving memory of our dearest mother today being the 50th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her children. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB – NADYA, née Attard Bezzina. Today being the eighth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband, sons, and all her family. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace. Amen.

