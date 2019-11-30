Obituaries

ELLUL SULLIVAN. On November 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH (Jojo), aged 69, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his loving and devoted wife Denise, née Fava, his beloved mother Rose, his brothers Paul and his wife Anouk, and George, his sister Marie and her husband Michael Micallef Trigona, his in-laws Isabel and her husband David Formosa, Corinne Scicluna, Peter Fava and his wife Edwige, Marcelle Abela, Angele and her husband Chris Granger; his nephews and nieces Vibeke, Greta, Beppe, Robert, Andrew, James, Claire, Ingrid, Danielle, Norah, Bertha, Nicola, Joanna and Tessa, together with their respective spouses and partners; his grandnephews and grand-nieces Ella, Ida, Eva, Mara, Charlotte, Thomas, Luke, Erika, Carla, Rebecca, Michela, Leah, Luke, Robert, Billy, Leo, Nina, Martina, Kyle, Isaiah, Mia and Senna. He also leaves to mourn his loss uncles, aunts, his many cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday November 30, at 1.45pm, for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Attard cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to LifeCycle Malta, c/o Renal Unit, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Mater Dei Hospital, particularly the Renal Unit and ITU, for their dedicated care.

GALEA. On November 27, RITA, passed away suddenly at home. A beloved wife of Saviour and mother of Michael and his wife Valerie, Frances and her husband Michael, Rachel and her husband Frank. Her grandchildren Carla, Julia, Jeremy, Julian, Angelika, Michaela and Isaac. Her brothers and sisters and all the family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, November 30, at Sannat parish church, at 3.30 pm. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Provi-denza, Siġġiewi, or Dar L’Arka, Għajnsielem, Gozo, would be appreciated. May God grant her eternal peace and have mercy on her soul.

In Memoriam

BORG. In memory of ANGELA, lovingly remembered, deeply missed. Johanna, Marisa and Louis.

GASAN – LILIAN, née Mercieca. Today is the 24th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered with much love and gratitude by her children Paula and her husband Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and her husband Michael, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her brother Adrian and sisters-in-law. Lord, grant her eternal rest. We know that God, who raised the Lord Jesus to life, will also raise us up with Jesus and take us into His presence. 2 Corinthians 4v14.

GRUPPETTA. In ever loving memory of DOMENIC on his 41st anniversary. Always fondly remembered by his sons Arthur, Victor and Maurice and their families. A prayer is appreciated.

MAMO – VANNA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 31st anni-versary of her death. Albert, Helen, Vanessa and Mark. Rest in peace.

MEA. In loving memory of a father-in-law and grandfather AURELIO, on the 38th anni-versary of his demise. Sadly missed by Herman German, his granddaughter Arienne E. Sullivan, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

VASSALLO – ROSE. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the 22nd anniversary of her death. She was an exemplary mother, loving, generous and kind to everyone. Still so very sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine, Francis and their families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

VELLA – ORIANDA LEE. In ever loving memory of a most precious daughter and sister on the second anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her mother Marie Josette, her brother Silvain and his wife Audrey, her nieces Ileana and Francesca, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts, prayers and in our hearts.

WARRINGTON – MARY. Un-fading and treasured memories of a beloved mother and grand mother on the 14th anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Anne and Victor, Rosalind and Jovin, and her grandchildren.

