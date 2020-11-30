Obituary

ABELA. On November 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN (Giovan), aged 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Yvonne, his sons Josef and his wife Claire, Robert and his wife Irada, his granddaughter Kimberley, his brothers, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, November 30, at 1pm for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret to advise that they cannot receive visitors.

In Memoriam

BORG. In memory of ANGELA, lovingly remembered, deeply missed. Johanna, Marisa and Louis.

GASAN – LILIAN, née Mercieca. Today is the 25th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered with much love and gratitude by her children Paula and her husband Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and her husband Michael, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her brother Adrian and sisters-in-law. Lord, grant her eternal rest. We know that God, who raised the Lord Jesus to life, will also raise us up with Jesus and take us into His presence. 2 Corinthians 4v14.

GRUPPETTA. In ever loving memory of DOMENIC on the 42nd anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his sons – Arthur, Victor and Maurice. A prayer is appreciated.

MAMO – VANNA. In loving memory, on the anniversary of her death. Always remembered by Albert, Helen, Vanessa and Mark. Rest in peace.

MEA. In loving memory of a father-in-law and grandfather AURELIO, on the 39th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by Herman German, his granddaughter Arienne E. Sullivan, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

VASSALLO – ROSE. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the 23rd anniversary of her death. She was an exemplary mother, loving, generous and kind to everyone. Still so very sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine, Francis and their families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

WARRINGTON – MARY. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Anne and Victor, Rosalind and Jovin, and her grandchildren.

