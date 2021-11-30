Obituaries

BUSIETTA. On November 27, HADRIAN, at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved mother Eileen, his daughter Martina and her mother Didi, his sisters Rowena and Fiona, and their respective families, among other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, November 30, at 3pm, at the Santa Maria Addolorata Chapel, followed by a private interment. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On November 24, JOE, of Birżebbuġa, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital. He leaves to mourn his loss, his mother Violet Camilleri, his wife Shirley, his sisters Carmen, Rita and her husband Albert, his brother Leo and his wife Miriam, nephews, nieces and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be concelebrated on Saturday, December 4, at Birżebbuġa parish church, at 8.30am. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

CAMILLERI. On November 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 94, widower of Dolores née Berry, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Joseph and Clarice, Maria and Victor, Michael and Stephanie, Thomas and Jenny, Brigitte and John, Rosette and Giovanni, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his in-laws Charles, Mary and Ines, in-laws, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, December 1, at St Joseph parish church, Msida, at 8am, followed by interment at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GAMBIN. On November 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, of Birkirkara, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers and sisters Paul, Godfrey, Mary, Tony, Josephine, Frankie, Alfred, their respective families, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wed-nesday, December 1, at 2pm, for St Mary parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at the Divine Mercy Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HAYES. On November 24, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, aged 53, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children, Benjamin and Rebecca, and their mother Caroline, his partner Merry Ann, his father James and his partner Monica and his brothers Christopher and Matthew and their families. We’ll be meeting at the front gate of Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery to-morrow, Wednes­day, De­cember 1, at 8.30am, for burial in the family grave. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome. Dress is casual. An informal, covid-restricted gathering will be held at Naar (Neptunes WPC) from 5.30pm to raise a glass to John.

TABONE. On November 29, CARMELA, of Żejtun, ex-teacher at Żejtun Primary School, aged 102, passed peacefully away at St Vincent de Paul Residence comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss Itala, widow of her brother Leli Tabone, her niece Catherine Tabone who took care of her, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence tomorrow, Wednesday, December 1, at 8.45am, for St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at St Gregory cemetery, Żejtun. May the Lord grant her the eternal rest she so deserves.

XUEREB. On November 28, EILEEN MARGARET, of Rabat and residing at the Mtarfa Home for the Elderly, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Josianne and her husband Paul, Godwin and his wife Josephine, who reside in England, her grandchildren Abigail, James, Tristan and Ciaran, her siblings Alfred and his wife Carmen, Maria, widow of her brother George, her in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves the Mtarfa Home for the Elderly tomorrow, Wednesday, December 1, at 2.45pm, for St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at the Santa Margerita Cemetery, Rabat. Donations on her behalf to Radju Marija would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Being the trigesima die of the passing of CARMELO sive LINO FARRUGIA SACCO, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Tuesday, November 30, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, at 6pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Tomorrow, December 1, being the trigesima die since the demise of MOLLY SINEL, a Mass for the repose of her soul will be said at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated. May she rest in peace.

In Memoriam

BORG. Remembering our special sister ANGELA on her anniversary. Johanna, Marisa and Louis.

FARRUGIA SACCO. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved SUSAN, a much loved wife, mother and grandmother, on the 16th anniversary of her going to live in the glory of God. May she always rest in the love of the Divine Lord. Almighty God give her eternal peace she deserves so much. Her devoted sons David and his wife Carmen, Steven and his wife Albertine, and her grandchildren Martina, Suzanne, Alec, Reeva and Luca. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Tuesday, November 30, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, at 6pm.

GASAN – LILIAN, née Mercieca. Today, November 30, is the 26th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered with much love and gratitude by her children Paula and her husband Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and her husband Michael, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her brother Adrian and sisters-in-law. Lord, grant her eternal rest. We know that God, who raised the Lord Jesus to life, will also raise us up with Jesus and take us into His presence. 2 Corinthians 4v14.

GRECH – GLADYS. In memory of a beloved aunt on the first anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Patricia, Sandra and Edward and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRUPPETTA. In ever loving memory of DOMINIC on the 43rd anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered by his sons Arthur, Victor and Maurice and their families. A prayer is appreciated.

MAMO – VANNA. In loving memory, on the anniversary of her death. Always remembered by Albert, Helen, Vanessa and Mark. Rest in peace.

VASSALLO – ROSE. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the 24th anniversary of her death. She was an exemplary mother, loving, generous and kind to everyone. Still so very sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine, Francis and their families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

