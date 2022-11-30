Obituaries

ELLUL SULLIVAN. On November 22, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANDREW, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Joe, Audrey and her husband Sandro, Rhys and his grandson Andy, his brothers and sisters Mary Louise, Charles, Sidney, Joseph, Patricia, Angela, Rita, Julie and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, December 3, at the Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On November 28, Sr. DOLORES, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy, her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, at 9am at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, followed by interment at Għargħur cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dorothean Missions will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIZZI. On November 28, JOSEPHINE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 74. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her beloved husband Hugo, daughter Michelle and her husband Lawrence, son Simon and his wife Joanna, grandchildren David, Nicole, Julian, Alexander and George Paul, her sisters Carmen, Angela and her brother Saviour, and their respective families, and her family-in-law. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, at 1.15pm, for the Basilica of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the medical team supporting the consultant at Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of ANGELA who left us 25 years ago today. Johanna, Marisa and Louis.

GASAN – LILIAN, née Mercieca. On Wednesday, November 30, is the 27th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered with much love and gratitude by her children Paula and her husband Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and her husband Michael, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law. Lord, grant her eternal rest. We know that God, who raised the Lord Jesus to life, will also raise us up with Jesus and take us into His presence. 2 Corinthians 4v14.

GRECH – GLADYS. Fond memories of a dear aunt on the second anniversary of her demise Patricia, Sandra and Edward. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO – ROSE. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the 25th anniversary of her demise. She was an exemplary mother, loving, generous and kind to everyone. Still so very sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine, Francis and their families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

WARRINGTON – MARY. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of her children Anne and Rosalind, her grandchildren Nigel, Teresa and Victoria, and her great-grandchildren Martina, Luke, Amy and Elise. May she rest in peace.

