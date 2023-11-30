Obituaries

BRINCAT. On November 27, PAUL (ex-PC 1241), of Mqabba, rested peacefully in the arms of the Risen Lord at the age of 84, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Ċensina, his children Mariella and her husband Simon Chetcuti, Lorraine and her husband Laurence Grima, Therese and her husband Justin Zahra, Aimee and her wife Paula Axiak, his nephews and nieces Laura, Greta, Mikela, Gabriel, Meredith and Jack, other relatives and friends. Mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Friday, December 1, at 2pm, at St Mary’s parish church, Mqabba, followed by interment at Ġesù Nazzarenu Cemetery, Mqabba. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, embrace him in Your loving arms forever.

SCIORTINO. On November 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, aged 90, of Ħamrun, residing at St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully to join her husband Carmelo, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will forever be missed by her sister Ines, widow of Anthony Desira, her nephews and nieces, her great-nephews and great-nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, December 2, at 7am, for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Fondazzjoni Dar ta’ San Ġużepp, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In memory of ANGELA, always lovingly remembered and deeply missed. Johanna Marisa and Louis.

GASAN – LILIAN, née Mercieca. On Thursday, November 30, is the 28th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered with much love and gratitude by her children Paula and her husband Tonio, Sylvia, Joe, Veronica and her husband Michael, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law. Lord, grant her eternal rest. We know that God, who raised the Lord Jesus to life, will also raise us up with Jesus and take us into His presence. 2 Corinthians 4v14.

MAMO – VANNA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the anniversary of her death. Rest in peace. Albert, Helen, Vanessa, Mark.

VASSALLO – ROSE. In loving memory of our beloved mother on the 26th anniversary of her demise. She was an exemplary mother, loving, generous and kind to everyone. Still so very sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine, Francis and their families. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

VELLA. In loving memory of ORIANDA LEE, today being the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her mother Josette, her brother Silvain and his wife Audrey and her nieces Ileana and Francesca. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WARRINGTON – MARY. Unfading memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Her children Anne, widow of Victor Grech, Rosalind, widow of Jovin Rausi, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

In loving memory of MAURICE LA FERLA today being the 20th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. The ones we love do not leave us; They walk alongside us every day. Unseen and unheard, yet always near, They stay dear, longed for, and deeply mourned. You will forever dwell in our hearts. May the Lord grant him eternal peace.

