Obituaries

MINTOFF. On November 2, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARY VICTORIA, nèe Attard Kingswell, of San Ġwann, aged 93, widow of Joseph, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lilian Wismayer, Edwin and his wife Patricia, Edith and her husband Mario Cachia, her beloved grandchildren Amber, Kurt, Malcolm, Lesley-Ann, Jasmine May and Faye Dominique, her brothers John and Eleno, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5, at 2pm, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addo-lorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar San Ġużepp, Santa Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTANIER. We sadly an-nounce the passing away of JEAN CARL in Prague. Jay See to his friends and Jeaninu to his family. He was surrounded by his most beloved mother Rose, his loving fiancée Maria, cousin Ingrid and uncle Noel. He will be sorely missed by his numerous uncles, aunts and cousins, both in Malta and abroad, his fiancée’s family and his many friends in Malta and Prague. Mass celebrating his life shall take place tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5, at Ta’ Xbiex parish church, at 2pm. May he continue to live in our hearts and may the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family wish no flowers but donations to Beating Hearts Malta as follows: cheques to Souris, Triq Esprit Barthet, Madliena; bank transfer to Beating Hearts Malta MT70VALL22013000000040020749864; BOV mobile pay 99119100.

In Memoriam

CLEWS. Remembering our dear sister VERA. Always in our thoughts and prayers, especially on the 36th anniversary of her passing away. Mona, Suni, Jojo, Marian, nephews and nieces.

DE MARCO – JOE. Remembering our dearest dad especially today, the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

VASSALLO – ELSA. In loving memory of a caring mother, grandmother and friend to many, today the first anniversary of her death and passage to eternal life. Her soul magnifies the Lord and her spirit rejoices in God her Saviour. She is always in our hearts and prayers. Her nine children and 18 grandchildren.

VELLA – ANN. Forever remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grand children and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – Professor ANTHONY ZAMMIT. In loving memory of a dear brother, today being the second anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Robert and Mary.

