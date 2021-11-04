Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On November 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANDREW of Birkirkara, former Honorary President of St Patricks Past Pupils and Friends of Don Bosco, widower of Ines, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Maria and her husband Mario, Manuel and his wife Rita, Carmen, Monica and her husband Noel and Phyllis and her husband Andrew, his grandchildren and great-grandson, their respective spouses, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, November 5, at 8.30am, for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAMO. On November 3, GAETANA sive Garty, aged 96, from Sliema, passed away peacefully at St Thomas Community Living retirement home, Marsascala, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her son Anthony and his wife Simona, her grandson Matthew and his partner Sofia, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 6 at 8.30am for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. The family would also like to thank all the staff at St Thomas Community Living for their dedication and care. Lord grant her eternal rest.

SINEL. On Monday, November 1, at St Vincent de Paul residence, EMANUELA (Molly), née Azzopardi, widow of Frederick Caruana Dingli, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her only daughter Carlota (Lottie) née Caruana Dingli, wife of Noel Mallia, her grandchildren Edward and his wife Nicola, Kay, and her great-granddaughter Zoe, her sisters Lena, widow of Capt. Harry Sullivan, May, widow of Benedict Cirigottis, Violet, widow of Arthur Cutugno, and her brother Henry and his wife Judith, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence today, Thursday, November 4, at 8.15am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DE MARCO – JOE. Remembering our dearest dad especially today, the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

VELLA – ANNE. Forever remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WIRTH. In loving memory of Fr ROBBIE WIRTH, SJ, on the first anniversary of his demise. Gone but never forgotten by his sisters Sr Elena and Jeanine Edington, his brother Philip and his wife Giorgina, together with his sister-in-law Anne, numerous family members, friends and the Jesuit community. Mass will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at St Julians parish church. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

WIRTH – Fr ROBBIE WIRTH, SJ. In loving memory of uncle Robbie on the first anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marilise, Joe and family. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT – ANTHONY (Tony). On the fourth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Robert and Mary. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

