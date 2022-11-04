Obituaries

INCORVAJA. On November 2, MARIE-LOUISE, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 71. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Joyce Scalpello, née Incorvaja, and her husband Robert Scalpello, her nephews Marcello and Massimo, her nieces Roberta and her husband Manuel Gellel, Eliza and her husband Ronnie Micallef and Marchéta and her beloved grand-nieces and nephews, Gabriel, Hannah, Rhys, Elena and Ilaria, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday at 1.30pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, St John Street, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

MALLIA. On November 2, at St Vincent de Paul residence, G. NEVILLE, ex-local councillor from San Ġwann, aged 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Joyce, his children Etienne, Giselle and her husband Leonard, Andre and his partner Sandra, his granddaughters Emily, Ella and Sabine, nephews and nieces. He also leaves to mourn his in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence, Marsa, on Monday, November 7, for Madonna ta’ Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. He will live forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family would like to thank the staff of Stella Maris Ward 1 at St Vincent de Paul for their boundless care and dedication.

SPITERI. On November 2, CAROLINE, widow of Robert, passed away peacefully at the age of 92. She will be forever loved and remembered by her daughters Anna and her husband Dirk, Rosette and her husband John, Rita and her husband Joseph, Tania, Mary, widow of her son Roger, Alex and his wife Maria, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, their families, other relatives, and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 5, for the Basilica of Our Lady of Victories, Senglea, where Mass to celebrate her life and the repose of her beautiful soul will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WALTON. On November 1, ANNA MARIA, née Selvaggi, aged 65, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband, Peter; her mother, Liliana Naudi; her brothers Gianfranco and his wife, Ann; Piero and his wife, Evelyn; Charles and his wife, Annette; her aunts and uncles; nephews and nieces, relatives and friends in Malta, UK and Italy. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, November 4, for Naxxar parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but a donation to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. May our Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DE MARCO – JOE. Remembering our dearest dad especially today, the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

VELLA – ANNE. In loving memory, on the anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WIRTH – Fr ROBBIE WIRTH, SJ. In loving memory of uncle Robbie on the second anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marilise, Joe and family. A prayer is solicited.

ZAMMIT – TONY (il-Profs). In loving memory, today being the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of The most Noble NATHALIE V. DEI MARCHESI TESTAFERRATA DE NOTO on the second year of her demise A beautiful woman, noble in heart, body and soul. I am sure that God has rewarded all the suffering she went through all her life. Natalie is the fifth born of the late Noble Marchese Emmanuele dei Marchesi Testaferrata de Noto and the late Pauline née Calleja Sarreo. My dearest young sister Nathalie, I thought of you today But that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday And the days before that too. I think of you in silence And I often speak your name. But now all I have are memories And your picture in a frame. Your memory is keep safe From which I will never part. Jesus and Mother Mary, Whom you loved so much, Now they have you in their arms But I will have you in my heart. Nat, please keep me in your prayers. Deeply mourned and missed by her sister, Badessa Donna Maria Adeodata dei Marchesi Testaferrata de Noto, OSB Mdina (Caterina). May God grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.