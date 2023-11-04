Obituary

PAVIA. On November 2, EVELYN, aged 89, passed away peacefully. She will always be loved and remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Monday, November 6, at Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DE MARCO – JOE. Remembering our dearest dad especially today, the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

GALEA-NAUDI. In loving memory of FRANCIS, today being the first anniversary of his passing. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his sons John and his wife Ellen, and Robert. Finally reunited with his wife Eileen, may he rest in peace.

VELLA – ANNE. In loving memory, on the anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of TONY on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

Sistina Art Shop

www.sistinaart.com Top quality artists’ materials just in. New framing service.

The most Noble NATHALIE V. DEIMARCHESI TESTAFERRATA DE NOTO on the third anniversary of her demise 23.12.1960 – 04.11.2020 On this day, three years back, the world lost a beautiful soul, and I have lost a precious sister. Nat, even after three years, your spirit lives on, in every heart you’ve touched, every life you’ve changed, including mine. Nat, during the four months that you spent with me, as I took care of you, you taught me how to suffer in silence. Your departure, together with that of our dear parents Pauline and Emmanuele, left a deep void in my heart. I find solace in the cherished memories I shared. I may have lost papa’ 20 years ago, mama’ 10 years ago and you, Nat, three years ago today, but your light will forever shine brightly in my broken heart. I often dream of you three together in Heaven, in the arms of Our Heavenly Father. The fact that you’re no longer here, Nat, pa and ma, will always cause me pain, but you will be forever in my heart. Until we meet again, Your loving sister, Madre Donna Maria Adeodata dei Marchesti Testaferrata de Noto OSB (Catherine)

In Memoriam KARMENU MIFSUD BONNICI 17.7.1933 – 5.11.2022 In loving memory of Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici, tomorrow being the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his brothers Antoine and Fr Joseph, his cousins Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and Antoinette Abela, his numerous nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow Sunday,5th November at 10.30am at the Chapel of Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara and on Saturday, 11th November at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.