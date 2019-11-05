Obituaries

BUGEJA. On November 3, VICTOR of Balzan, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his son Mario and his wife Therese, his daughter Anna Maria and her husband Jes Psaila, grand-daughter Pippa and her husband Lucio and grandson Sam, nephews and nieces, their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wed-nesday, November 6, at 8.30am, at Balzan parish church. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers donations in his name be sent to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MINTOFF. On November 2, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARY VICTORIA, née Attard Kingswell, of San Ġwann, widow of Joseph, aged 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lilian Wismayer, Edwin and his wife Patricia, Edith and her husband Mario Cachia, her beloved grandchildren Amber, Kurt, Malcolm, Lesley-Ann, Jasmine May and Faye Dominique, her brothers John and Eleno, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, November 5, at 2pm, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar San Ġużepp, St Venera, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PORTANIER. We sadly announce the passing away of JEAN CARL in Prague. Jay See to his friends and Jeaninu to his family. He was surrounded by his most beloved mother Rose, his loving fiancée Maria, cousin Ingrid and uncle Noel. He will be sorely missed by his numerous uncles, aunts and cousins, both in Malta and abroad, his fiancée’s family and his many friends in Malta and Prague. Mass celebrating his life will take place today, Tuesday, November 5, at Ta’ Xbiex parish church, at 2pm. May he continue to live in our hearts and may the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family wish no flowers but donations to Beating Hearts Malta as follows: cheques to Souris, Triq Esprit Barthet, Madliena; bank transfer to Beating Hearts Malta MT70VALL22013000000040020749864; BOV mobile pay 99119100.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of a dearly beloved husband, father and grandfather, JOE G P, on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Antoinette, Matthew, Elaine, Jonathan and Gigi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA – ARTHUR. In ever loving memory of a unique father on the 49th anniversary of his death. No matter the years, our love and gratitude for all you stood for shall remain with us for as long as we live. Your loving daughters and son. Rest in peace.

DEBONO – MARIA STELLA. A dear mother fondly remembered on the 31st anniversary of her demise. Consuelo, Mariella, Carol, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

FARRUGIA – PAULINE. In memory of a loving mother and grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her sons Albert, Alex and Mario and their families.

GRECH-TRAPANI – ALICE. Always remembering our dear mother with love and affection. Her children Tony, Maria, Anna and Sylvana.

PACE – EDGAR. Cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his demise. Amy, Achilles and Joan, Steve, Celine and Sarah.

RAGONESI. Tender, treasured memories of a wonderful father and grandfather, GIUSEPPE, whom the good Lord called unto Himself 43 years ago this day. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. His family.

SPITERI – FRANK. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 13th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Yvonne, Ramon, Anita and Karl, Annika, Pieter and Julie. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To whom it may concern

This is to notify that during the walk organised by Ramiro & Friends on 16-12-2018, a total of €2,030 were collected in aid of Karl Vella Foundation (KVF).

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.