Obituaries

MONTEBELLO. On November 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE (Josette), née Debattista, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Lara and her husband Paul, Janine and her husband Edward, Anthea, her grandchildren Timothy, Adam and Amelia, her siblings Joseph, Charles, George, Lydia, Manoel, Godfrey and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 7, at 8.30am, for St Julians parish church where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On November 4, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Msida, the Noble NATHALIE, née Dei Marchesi Testaferrata de Noto, fifth daughter of the late Marchese Emmanuele and Pauline, née Calleja of Tarxien, residing in Paola, aged 59, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, after a long illness borne with fortitude. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her dear husband Raymond, her sons James and his wife Daphne, and Ian, and her precious grand-daughters Jade and Emma; her sisters and brother, amongst whom Mother Abbess, Sr. Maria Adeodata Testaferrata de Noto, OSB, of Mdina (Catherine); her father-in-law and mother-in-law Paul and Antonia; her sisters-in-law and their families, many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 7, at 9.30am, for the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest she deserves so much.

WIRTH. On November 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr ROBERT WIRTH, SJ, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta and India, his sister Suor Elena Wirth of the Sisters of Charity, his sister-in-law Jeannie Edington, widow of Ian, his brother Philip and his wife Giorgina and his sister-in-law Anne, widow of Tony, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held today at 10.15am at the Collegiate parish church of Naxxar. Donations to the Jesuit Infirmary for aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

In Memoriam

BONELLO – JOE G.P. In ever loving memory of a dearly beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the seventh anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed and forever cherished. Antoinette, Matthew, Elaine and Gigi.

CARUANA – ALFRED (Freddie). In loving memory, on the sixth anniversary of his death. Valentine, Gabrielle and Karl, Paul and Ilanit, Stephanie, Christina, Julia, Claudia.

DEBONO – MARIA STELLA. A dear mother fondly remembered on the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Consuelo, Mariella, Carol, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

FARRUGIA – PAULINE. In memory of a loving mother and grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her sons Albert, Alex and Mario and their families.

GRECH-TRAPANI – ALICE. Always remembering our dear mother with love and affection. Her children Maria, Anna and Sylvana and their families.

MICALLEF – PAULINE, née Buhagiar. In loving memory, today the 10th anniversary of her passing away. Always in thought and prayer by her husband John, her daughters Mariella and Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by all her family. A Mass for her repose will be said at the MSSP oratory, Birkirkara, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE – EDGAR. Treasured and cherished memories of a dear father and grandfather, especially today the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Amy, Achilles and Joan, Steve, Celine and Sarah.

SPITERI – FRANK. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Yvonne, Ramon, Anita and Karl, Annika and Pieter. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

