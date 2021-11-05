Obituary

FRENDO. On October 3, Fr LINO FRENDO OP, aged 97, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers of the Maltese Dominican Province, his sisters Genevieve and her husband Joseph, Yvonne and her husband Cyril, his brothers Walter, Albert and his wife Barbara, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 6, at 9am, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. In ever loving memory of our unique and much loved JOE GP, a wonderful husband, loving dad and doting grandfather, today the eighth anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Antoinette, Matthew, Elaine and Gigi.

DEBONO – MARIA STELLA. A dear mother fondly remembered on the 33rd anniversary of her demise. Consuelo, Mariella, Carol, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

FARRUGIA – PAULINE. In memory of a loving mother and grandmother on the 11th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her sons Albert, Alex and Mario and families.

GRECH-TRAPANI – ALICE. Always remembering our dear mother with love and affection. Her children Maria, Anna and Sylvana and their families.

HYZLER – VERA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. George, Karl and Mario and their respective families.

PACE – EDGAR. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Amy, Achilles and Joan, Steve, Céline and Sarah.

RAGONESI. In proud and unfading memory of GIUSEPPE, a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather whom the Lord called unto himself 45 years ago today. Still as ever so close to our hearts. His family.

SPITERI – FRANK. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Yvonne, Ramon, Anita and Karl, Annika and Pieter. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI STAINES – INA MARIA. In loving memory of a dear wife and mother, today being the fourth anniversary of her going to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by her husband Tony, her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

