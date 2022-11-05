Obituaries

.

PACE. On November 3, LIBERATO (Bert), passed away peacefully at Zammit Clapp Residence for the Elderly, aged 91. Reunited at last with his beloved wife Tessie. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Josanne, widow of Nicholas Micallef, Frankie and his partner Anna, Marica and her husband Oliver, Tonio and his wife Belinda, all his grandchildren and their spouses and his beloved great-grandchildren, his sisters Mary and Carmelina, his sisters-in-law Maryanne, widow of his brother Anton and Lina, widow of Joseph Sultana, all his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Zammit Clapp Residence on Monday, November 7, for Floriana parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to all healthcare professionals at Zammit Clapp Residence who supported him during his last years.

VELLA BORG. On November 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL (Karmnu l-Blu), of Mellieħa, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved daughters, Mary and her husband Raymond Fenech, Liz and her husband Anton Vella, Iris and her husband Joe Cauchi, Terri and her husband Jesmond Cauchi and Helen Vella, his grandchildren Christopher and Maria, Steven and Angelique, Brian and Louanne, Clive and Deborah, Joseph and Charmaine, Rachel and Oliver, Mark, his great-granddaughter Maia, his siblings, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, November 5, at 2pm for Our Lady of Victories parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3pm, followed by interment at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the management and all the staff at Casa Arkati, Mosta, for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

DEBONO – MARIA STELLA. A dear mother fondly remembered on the 34th anniversary of her demise. Consuelo, Mariella, Carol, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

FARRUGIA – PAULINE. In memory of a loving mother and grandmother on the 12th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed by her sons Albert, Alex, Mario and families.

GRECH-TRAPANI – ALICE. Always remembering our dear mother with love and affection. Her children Maria, Anna and Sylvana and their families.

PACE – EDGAR. Today the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Ever fondly remembered by his children and grandchildren Amy, Achilles and Joan, Steve, Celine and Sarah.

RAGONESI. Of your charity remember in your prayers GIUSEPPE, an adored father, grandfather and great-grandfather whom the Lord called unto Himself 46 years ago today. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. His family.

SPITERI – FRANK. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Yvonne, Ramon, Anita and Karl, Annika and Pieter. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI STAINES. In loving memory of INA MARIA, today being the fifth anniversary of her going to meet the Risen Lord. Deeply missed by her husband Tony, her children, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mass for the repose of her soul is being celebrated today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ.

JOE G P BONELLO 29.12.1943- 05.11.2013 In ever loving memory of our beloved and unique Joe, a loving husband, caring father and doting grand father.Thank you for all you taught us - your words live on in all we do. Forever in our hearts. Antoinette, Matthew, Elaine and Gigi. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at Tal-Ibraġ parish churchon Sunday 6th November at 11am.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.