Obituaries

AGIUS. On November 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOAN, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be deeply missed by her husband Vince, her children Angela and her husband Joe, Mary and her husband Raymond, Alice, her grandchildren Lara and her partner Neil, Daniel and his girlfriend Abigail, Elaine and her boyfriend Charlon, Francesca and her husband Clifton, Federica and her partner Chris, Josef and his girlfriend Naomi, her great-grandchildren Zalayah, Thiago, Mason Lee and Zara, her sister-in-law Tessie, widow of her brother Angelo, her in-laws and their relative spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, November 6, at 2.45pm for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm followed by burial at Santa Margerita cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request, but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, embrace her in your loving arms forever.

BUHAGIAR. On October 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, YVONNE, widow of Costantino, passed away peacefully at the age of 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her daughters Stephanie and her husband Stephen Mattocks, Maria and her husband Joseph Filletti, her grandchildren and their respective partners Nicola and Carl, Greta and Andrew, Michael and Suzanne, and Kristina, her great-grandchildren Louisa, Peter and Alice, her sisters Vicky and her husband Nicholas Galea, Josephine, widow of Edwin Ellis, Rose-Marie and her husband Aldo Fenech and Antoinette and her husband Joseph Debattista, her sister-in-law Rita, widow of Charles Vella, her nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday, November 6, at 2pm, at Gżira parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to the staff of Palliative Care ward at SAMOC.

CACHIA. On November 4, FRANK, aged 79, passed peacefully away to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by loving family. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, daughter Karen and her husband Jean-Claude, his son Ivan and his wife Claudia, his son Stephen and his partner Steph, his treasured granddaughters Katya, Sara, Kristina and Nina, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, November 7 at 7.45am for the Basilica of St Paul in Rabat where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Step Up for Parkinson’s voluntary organisation, of which he was a member, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MAHONEY. On November 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, VANNA, of Rabat, residing at Santa Luċija, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, aged 98. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Sheila, widow of Robert Haber, and her children Keith, Gary and his wife Yanica, Leanne and her partner Ian, and her son Kevin and his wife Maureen, and his sons Sean and his partner Dario, and Patrick. The funeral cortége leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, November 7, at 8.30am for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PAVIA. On November 2, EVELYN, aged 89, passed away peacefully. She will always be loved and remembered by her children, grandchildren, great-grand-children, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday, November 6, at Attard parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – WANDA and OSWALD. Treasured and fond memories of a much loved and missed mother, father and grandparents. Christine and Victor, Jackie and Hugh.

BARTOLO. In loving memory of a beloved mother, RITA, on the 37th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by her daughter Frida and her grandchildren Vicky, Karl and Daniela. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 11.30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville. May the Lord keep her and her husband Emanuel safe in His eternal light.

DEBONO – MARIA STELLA. A dear mother fondly remembered on the 35th anniversary of her demise. Consuelo, Mariella, Carol, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

DINGLI – JOSEPH and KATHLEEN. Always remembering our dear parents with love and affection. Their daughters Monica, Agnes, Cecilia, Alice and their families.

FARRUGIA. In loving memory of PAULINE on the 13th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her sons Albert, Alex, Mario, their wives and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH-TRAPANI – ALICE. Always remembering our dear mother with love and affection. Her daughters Maria, Anna and Sylvana and their families.

NAVARRO – CHARLES. Cherished and unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. So very much alive in the hearts of his beloved wife Antida, daughters Helga and Ingrid, spouses and grandchildren. Embrace him dear Jesus and let Your light shine upon him.

PACE – EDGAR. Treasured and loving memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Amy, Achilles and Joan, Steve, Celine and Sarah.

RAGONESI. Of your charity remember in your prayers GIUSEPPE, an adored father, grandfather and great-grandfather whom the Lord called unto Himself 47 years ago today. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. His family.

SPITERI – FRANK. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 17th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Yvonne, Anita, Karl, Annika, Pieter, Julie and Paul. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI STAINES. In loving memory of INA MARIA and ANTHONY SPITERI STAINES, today being the sixth and first anniversary respectively, of their passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by their children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mass for the repose of their soul is being celebrated today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ.

JOE G P BONELLO - 29.12.1943 - 5.11.2013. In ever loving memory of our much loved Joe, a loving husband, a caring dad and a wonderful grandfather. We mention you always, and know just what you would have said or done. The years may pass; your love, example and strong principles live on. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 11am at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. May he rest in peace. Antoinette, Matthew, Elaine and Gigi.

In loving memory of ĠORĠ SALIBA a cherished husband and father, on the 12th anniversary of his demise, November 8, 2011. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Catherine, his children Mario and Annabelle and her husband Ludwig, brothers, sisters, in-laws, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ANTHONY CEFAI - 11.9.1938 - 9.11.2014. A loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. ‘Deep in our hearts your memory is kept; To love and to cherish and never forget’. Sadly missed by his wife Helen, his daughters Johanna and her husband Kris, and Audrey and her husband Gordon, as well as his grandchildren Emma, Bettina and George. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, November 9 at 6.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of Notary Dr TONY ABELA - 14.1.1956 - 8.11.2022 on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Myra, his children and their spouses, Hannah and Jeremy, Sam and Graziella, Edward and Denise, his grandchildren Jeremy, Ylenia and Maria, his mother Carmen, his siblings, relatives, friends, colleagues and clientele. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on November 9, 2023 at 6.30pm at Id-Dar tal-Providenza. May Lord grant him eternal rest.

FRANCES VELLA ZAMMIT - “Not gone from memory, Not gone from love, But gone to our Father’s home above”. Loved and remembered on her fourth anniversary, November 6, 2019 by her partner Anthony and his two sons, Adam and his wife Lara and Aleandros, other Brincat relatives, and several friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The Brincat family.

To Thank

The family of JANET ELIZABETH CARUANA who passed away on October 12, 2023, would like to thank all those who attended the celebration of her life at the Divine Mercy chapel, Naxxar, on October 28, 2023. They would also like to thank the Rev. Clergy who celebrated Mass, and all those who sent flowers, made charitable donations in Janet’s name, and who sent their condolences.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.