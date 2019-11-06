Silver Wedding

Mr VINCE MICALLEF PULE’ and Ms CLAIRE GAUCI BORDA

The marriage took place on November 6, 1994, at Our Lady of the Immaculate Heart of Mary church, Burmarrad. Fr Godwin Preca SJ officiated. With love and best wishes from your daughter Kristina.

Obituary

FARRUGIA. On November 2, KARM, economist, passed away peacefully at St James Capua Hospital, aged 87. He will always be loved and remembered by his children Dawn and her partner Joe, Julie and her husband Alwyn, his grandchildren Nicola, Katrina and Peter. We are truly thankful for the long and distinguished life of a true gentlemen who touched the lives of so many. A private funeral was held yesterday. May God bless him.

In Memoriam

CACHIA. In loving memory of ENID who passed away 19 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Louise, Charles, Anne, David and their families.

CAMENZULI. Treasured memories of our dear father JOSEPH who passed away 19 years ago. His son Charles and wife Anna, grandchildren Robert and Andrea, and his daughter Maryanne.

DUNKERLEY. In loving memory of CHRISTOPHER on the ninth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Odilia and his children Nigel and Gail. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – CARMELO FALZON, A&CE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest father, father-in-law and grandfather, today the 20th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts, in our hearts and in our prayers. Simone, Angela, John and their families.

MERCIECA. Treasured and loving memories of my dear and beloved husband PAUL, today the 15th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Mariella. A prayer is solicited.

SULLIVAN – ERIC. Treasured memories of a husband, father and grandfather on the 24th anniversary of his meeting with the risen Lord.

Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words And missed beyond measure.

Always in our hearts. Fondly remembered by his wife May, his children Charlotte and her husband Daniel, Alexander, Ursula, Peter and his wife Connie and his grandchildren Egil and Eric.