Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On November 4, ALDO of Sliema, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his children Dianna and Godfrey, Paul and Alicia, John and Silke, his beloved grandchildren Andrew, Lara and Melvin and his great-grandchildren Lexi, Sophie, Zach and Jamie, other relatives and friends. The funeral was held yesterday.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HYZLER. On November 5, Elvira (Vera), widow of Dr George Hyzler, aged 86, passed away suddenly at home. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons George and Giannella, Karl and Joanne, Mario and Sandra, her grandchildren Paul, Kurt, Mark, Steven, Emma, Chiara, Matthew, Anabel, Alexandra and Luke, their respective spouses and partners and her 12 beloved great-grandchildren, her sister Annette and her husband John, her brother Vincent and his wife Goldie, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves her residence in Sliema at 9am tomorrow, Saturday, November 7, and will proceed to Stella Maris parish church Sliema where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MONTEBELLO. On November 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE (Josette), née Debattista, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Lara and her husband Paul, Janine and her husband Edward, Anthea, her grandchildren Timothy, Adam and Amelia, her siblings Joseph, Charles, George, Lydia, Manoel, Godfrey and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 7, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On November 4, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Msida, the Noble NATHALIE, née Dei Marchesi Testaferrata de Noto, fifth daughter of the late Marchese Emmanuele and Pauline, née Calleja of Tarxien, residing in Paola, aged 59, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, after a long illness borne with fortitude. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her dear husband Raymond, her sons James and his wife Daphne, and Ian and her precious granddaughters Jade and Emma; her sisters and brother, amongst whom Mother Abbess, Sr Maria Adeodata Testaferrata de Noto, OSB, of Mdina (Catherine); her father-in-law and mother-in-law Paul and Antonia; her sisters-in-law and their families, many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 7, at 9.30am, for the Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest she deserves so much.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of DONALD on the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Marie Louise, his son Michael, daughter Ann and her husband Stephen Petroni and grandchildren Julian and Nikki. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG CARDONA – LEWIS. In ever loving memory of a dear father. Forever in our thoughts. His children, in-laws and grandchildren.

CACHIA. In loving memory of ENID who passed away 20 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Louise, Charles, Anne, David and their families.

CAMENZULI. Treasured memories of our dear father JOSEPH who passed away 20 years ago. His son Charles and wife Anna, grandchildren Robert and Andrea, and his daughter Maryanne.

CASSAR – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a beloved brother on the first anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his family members and friends. Lord, grant him eternalrest.

DUNKERLEY. In loving memory of CHRISTOPHER on the 10th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Odilia and his children Nigel and Gail. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – CARMELO FALZON, A&CE. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather, today the 21st anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts, in our hearts and in our prayers. Simone, Angela, John and their families.

MERCIECA. Treasured and loving memories of my dear and beloved husband PAUL, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Mariella. A prayer is solicited.

SULLIVAN – ERIC. Treasured and unfading memories of a special husband, father and grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord.

We held you close in our hearts today

It made us feel complete

You may have died, but you are not gone

For you will always be part of us.

As long as the sun shines

The wind blows

The rain falls

You will live on inside of us forever

For that is all our hearts know.

Lovingly remembered by his wife May, his children Charlotte and Daniel, Alexander, Ursula, Peter and Connie and his grandchildren Egil and Eric.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB – GIUSEPPI. In loving memory of a dear father, doctor and friend. Fondly remembered and never forgotten, today being the first anniversary of his death, by his two children, Stefan and Daniela, all family and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

