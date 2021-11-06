In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of DONALD on the 44th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Marie Louise, son Michael, daughter Ann and grandchildren Julian and Nicola.

CALLEJA – ARNOLD. In loving memory, on the first anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by your brother Rupert and sister Edelweiss, spouses and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMENZULI. Treasured memories of our dear father JOSEPH who passed away 21 years ago. His son Charles and his wife Anna, their children Robert and Andrea, and his daughter Maryanne.

CASSAR – GEORGE JOSEPH. In loving memory of the second anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by his wife Grace, his children Christopher and Stefanie, his sister Rita, his brother Louis, his sister Maria and her husband Michael and their children Marco and Roberta, his sister Monica and her husband John and their children Karen and Karl, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DUNKERLEY. In loving memory of CHRISTOPHER on the 11th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Odilia and his children Nigel and Gail. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – CARMELO FALZON, A&CE. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts, in our hearts and in our prayers. Simone, Angela, John and their families.

MANGION – YVONNE and SALVINO. Our dearly beloved parents in this month of your passing after 60 years of marriage. Always very much alive in our hearts and minds. Lovingly remembered today and always. Stephen and Sonja, Bernie and Alec.

MERCIECA. Treasured and loving memories of my dear and beloved husband PAUL, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers, Mariella. A prayer is solicited.

SULLIVAN – ERIC. Treasured and unfading memories of a special husband, father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord.May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear,How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here. Lovingly remembered by his wife May, his children Charlotte and Daniel, Alexander, Ursula, Peter and Connie and his grandchildren Egil and Eric. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA ZAMMIT – FRANCES of St Julian’s. In loving memory of a beloved sister, today on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her sister Josette Ellul and her nephew Kenneth, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

