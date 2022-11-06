Obituaries

Carmela Agius Carmela Agius

AGIUS, on November 4, at her residence in Mosta, CARMELA, née Camilleri, of Mosta, aged 92, widow of Carmelo, formerly of Grognet Pharmacy, Mosta, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her beloved family. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Raymond, widower of Margaret, Eustace and his wife Judith, Anna and her husband Martin Ellul, Cecilia and her husband Ivan Attard, Joseph and his wife Michelle, her beloved grandchildren Stefan, Greta, Kevin, Kristian, Karl, Anthea, Rudi, Elisa and Gwen, their respective spouses, her adorable great-grandchildren, Joe Sant, widower of her sister-in-law Ġuża, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, November 7, at 3pm for Mosta Basilica, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRIFFA. On October 26, JOSEPH VICTOR, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 91. He will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Dorothy, his children Dorothy, Margaret, Joseph, Bernard and John, their spouses, his grandchildren, great-grandchild and sisters, their families and his friends. Funeral Mass to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes, Wanstead, London E11 on November 22, 2022, followed by burial in the family grave.

CAMILLERI. On November 1, MARGARET, née Pirotta, at the age of 66. She will always be loved and remembered by her son Nicholas and his wife Iveta, her daughter Kathleen and her husband Riccardo, grandchildren Noah, Alex, Lilia, Daniel and Sidney, her ex-husband David, her sister Josette, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Balzan parish church on Tuesday, November 8 at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. On November 2, at St Vincent de Paul residence, G. NEVILLE, ex-local councillor from San Ġwann, aged 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Joyce, his children Etienne, Giselle and her husband Leonard, Andre and his partner Sandra, his granddaughters Emily, Ella and Sabine, nephews and nieces. He also leaves to mourn his loss his in-laws, their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul residence, Marsa, tomorrow, Monday, November 7, for Madonna ta’ Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. He will live forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family would like to thank the staff of Stella Maris Ward 1 at St Vincent de Paul for their boundless care and dedication.

Liberato Pace

PACE. On November 3, LIBERATO (Bert), passed away peacefully at Zammit Clapp residence for the elderly, aged 91. Reunited at last with his beloved wife Tessie. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Josanne, widow of Nicholas Micallef, Frankie and his partner Anna, Marica and her husband Oliver, Tonio and his wife Belinda, all his grandchildren and their spouses and his beloved great-grandchildren, his sisters Mary and Carmelina, his sisters-in-law Maryanne, widow of his brother Anton and Lina, widow of Joseph Sultana, all his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Zammit Clapp Residence tomorrow, Monday, November 7, for Floriana parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to all healthcare professionals at Zammit Clapp Residence who supported him during his last years.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of DONALD on the 45th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Marie Louise, son Michael, daughter Ann and her husband Stephen and grandchildren Julian and Nicola.

ARRIGO – OSWALD. Fond memories of a kind, loving and gentle father and grandfather on the anniversary of his demise. Christine and Victor, Jackie and Hugh.

CALLEJA – ARNOLD. In loving memory of our brother on the second anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by your brother Rupert and sister Edelweiss, spouses and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMENZULI. Treasured memories of our dear father JOSEPH who passed away 22 years ago. His son Charles and his wife Anna, their children Robert and Andrea, and his daughter Maryanne.

CASSAR TORREGIANI. In loving memory of our beloved RAYMOND on the first anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever dear, still loved, still missed by his loving wife Geraldine, his children Colette, Christian, Kenneth, Gabriel and Jonathan and their families, especially his grandchildren.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us everyday.

Unseen, unheard but always near.

A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 9 at 5.30pm, at the Annunciation chapel, Mount St Joseph Retreat House, Mosta. Lord, keep him in Your loving arms.

DINGLI – JOSEPH and KATHLEEN. Always remembering our dear parents with love and affection. Their daughters Monica, Agnes, Cecilia, Alice and their families.

DUNKERLEY. In loving memory of CHRISTOPHER on the 12th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Odilia and his children Nigel and Gail. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – CARMELO FALZON, A&CE. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts, in our hearts and in our prayers. Simone, Angela, John and their families.

MERCIECA. Treasured and loving memories of my dear and beloved husband PAUL, today the 18th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Mariella. A prayer is solicited.

VELLA ZAMMIT – FRANCES of St Julian’s. In loving memory of a beloved sister, today the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her sister Josette Ellul and her nephew Kenneth, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Cherished memories of RENO SAMMUT on the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by his wife Helen, his children Helena, Gerard and Vineta, Elizabeth and Antoine, Tony and Charlotte, his grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Sunday, November 13, at 9.30am at Balzan parish church.

In loving memory of ANTHONY CEFAI - 11.9.1938 - 9.11.2014. A loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. ‘Deep in our hearts your memory is kept; To love and to cherish and never forget’. Sadly missed by his wife Helen, his daughters Johanna and her husband Kris, and Audrey and her husband Gordon, as well as his grandchildren Emma, Bettina and George. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Wednesday, November 9 at 6.30pm at St Julian’s parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of FRANCES VELLA ZAMMIT. “Not gone from memory; Not gone from love; But gone to our Father’s home above”. Loved and remembered on her third anniversary, November 6, 2019 by her partner Anthony and his two sons, Adam and his wife Lara and Aleandros, other Brincat relatives, and several friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The Brincat family.

In loving memory of VICKY GERADA - 1957 – 2002. On the 20th anniversary since her passing on the 9th November, 2002. For always loved and remembered by her husband Joe, her son Jurgen and his wife Eleanor and her grandchildren Jacob and Jamie, family and friends. Mass shall be celebrated on November 18th at 6.30pm at St Patrick’s church, Sliema (parking available). All are invited to attend.

In loving memory of ĠORĠ SALIBA a cherished husband and father, on the 11th anniversary of his demise, November 8, 2011. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Catherine, his children Mario and Annabelle and her husband Ludwig, brothers, sisters, in-laws, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In sacred memory of Fr MARIUS ZERAFA BOFFA O.P. who joined the Lord on October 23, 2022. The Dominican Fathers express their gratitude to all who showed sympathy and were present at the funeral Mass.

