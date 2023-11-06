Obituary

MAHONEY. On November 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, VANNA, of Rabat, and residing at Santa Luċija, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, aged 98. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Sheila, widow of Robert Haber, and her children Keith, Gary and his wife Yanica, Leanne and her partner Ian, and her son Kevin and his wife Maureen, and his sons Sean and his partner Dario, and Patrick. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, November 7, at 8.30am for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of DONALD, on the 46th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Marie Lousie, son Michael, daughter Ann and her husband Stephen and grandchildren Julian and Nicola. Rest in peace.

CALLEJA – ARNOLD. In loving memory of our older brother on the third anniversary of his passing away to join our parents. Never forgotten by your brother Rupert and sister Edelweiss, spouses and families. May Our Lord grant him eternal peace in His loving presence.

CAMENZULI. Treasured me-mories of our dear father JOSEPH who passed away 23 years ago. His children Charles and his wife Anna, their children Robert and Andrea, his daughter Maryanne.

DUNKERLEY. In loving memory of CHRISTOPHER on the 13th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Odilia and his children Nigel and Gail. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – CARMELO FALZON, A&CE. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather, today the 24th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts, in our hearts and in our prayers. Simone, Angela, John and their families.

MERCIECA. Treasured and loving memories of my dear and beloved husband PAUL, today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Mariella. A prayer is solicited.

XUEREB. In loving memory of GIUSEPPI today being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by friends, family and his most grateful patients. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.