Obituaries

CALLEJA. On November 6, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, ARNOLD, aged 60, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Catholic Church. He has returned to the loving embrace of his parents Julian and Imelda but leaves to mourn his loss his brother Rupert and his wife Lorraine, his sister Edelweiss and her husband Peter Ferry, his nephews and nieces Ryan, Bianca, Nicholas, Kimberley, Kieran and Nigel, aunties, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held præsente cadavere, at Simblija chapel, Naxxar, today, Saturday, November 7, at 11.30am. This will be followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

HYZLER. On November 5, ELVIRA (Vera), widow of Dr George Hyzler, aged 86, passed away suddenly at home. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons George and Giannella, Karl and Joanne, Mario and Sandra, her grandchildren Paul, Kurt, Mark, Steven, Emma, Chiara, Matthew, Anabel, Alexandra and Luke, their respective spouses and partners and her 12 beloved great-grandchildren, her sister Annette and her husband John, her brother Vincent and his wife Goldie, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves her residence in Sliema at 9am today, Saturday, November 7, and will proceed to Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – Fr LEO ASCIAK. Fond memories of a dear brother, especially today the 33rd anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernadette. May he rest in peace.

BOWMAN – IRIS. Today the 19th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Anthony and Liliana, Marthese and Lino, Joseph and Marceline, and Victor and Anne, her in-laws, nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to remember her in their prayers. We who have loved her in life let us not forget her in death. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CORDINA – ESTHER. Today the 18th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her sons and daughters, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. Treasured me-mories of our dear mother ANNIE who passed away 14 years ago. Her children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MANDUCA – JOHN. In ever-lasting memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Sylvia, Anne and Francis, Martin and Rachelle, Louise and Christopher, Anthony and Rowena, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of ANNIE, today being the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Tomorrow Sunday’s 10.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is being offered for the repose of her soul.

VELLA ZAMMIT – FRANCES of St Julian’s. In loving memory of a beloved sister, yesterday the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her sister Josette and her nephew Kenneth, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

WOODS. Treasured and lasting memories of JOSEPH, a most wonderful, kind and loving father and nannu today, the 27th anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him.

