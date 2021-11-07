Obituary

FARRUGIA SACCO. On October 31, at The Royal Marsden, Sutton, CARMELO sive Lino, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Cynthia, his two sons David and his wife Carmen, Steven and his wife Albertine, and his grandchildren Martina, Suzanne, Alec, Reeva and Luca. He will be greatly missed by his brother Anton and his wife Georgette, his sister Marie and her husband Godfrey, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 9 at 2.30pm at the parish church of St Cajetan, Ħamrun, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. The family would like to thank the consultants and staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and at The Royal Marsden, Sutton, Fr Mario Sant and Fr Joseph Formosa, Puttinu Cares and the Malta British High Commission. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ASCIAK – Fr LEO ASCIAK. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear brother, today being the 34th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BORG BONELLO – JOSEPH. On the first anniversary of his demise, remembered with love and gratitude by Marija and Paul, Benny and Lilian, grandchildren Mark-Anthony, Maximillian, Claudine, Annabelle and their respective families. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at St Augustine’s parish church, Valletta, on November 13, at 9.30am. The presence of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated.

BOWMAN – IRIS. Today the 20th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Anthony and Liliana, Marthese and Lino, Joseph and Marceline, and Victor and Anne, her in-laws, nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to remember her in their prayers. We who have loved her in life let us not forget her in death. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAUCHI – TOMMY. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife Ena, his sons John, Thomas and Jeremy and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORDINA – ESTHER. Today the 19th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by her sons and daughters, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. Treasured memories of our dear mother ANNIE who passed away 15 years ago. Her children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

DINGLI – JOSEPH and KATHLEEN. Always remembering our dear parents with love and affection. Their daughters Monica, Agnes, Cecilia, Alice and their families.

GAFFIERO. Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved KARL on the third anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed by his parents Claude and Louise, his sister Karen and her husband Malcolm, his niece Emma and her husband Christian, his nephews Mark and Max and his great-nephews Sebastian and Jack, other family members and numerous friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, November 11, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MANDUCA – JOHN. In ever-lasting memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Sylvia, Anne and Francis, Martin and Rachelle, Louise and Christopher, Anthony and Rowena, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MUNRO. In loving memory of TERESA (16.5.1929 – 7.11.2020) of Gwardamangia on this, the first anniversary of her death. Auntie Tessie is remembered with much love and we were so lucky to have her play such a big part in our lives. Sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

NAVARRO – MARY. On the 10th anniversary.

Unseen, unheard,

Yet always near.

Still loved, still missed.

And held so dear.

Gladys, Marlene, Marcelle, Valerie and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of ANNIE, today being the 19th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Today’s 10.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is being offered for the repose of her soul.

WOODS. Cherished and lasting memories of JOSEPH, a most wonderful, caring and loving father and nannu today, the 28th anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. A father’s love is forever imprinted on his child’s heart. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him.

