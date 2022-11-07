Obituaries

.

AGIUS. On November 4, at her residence in Mosta, Carmela née Camilleri, of Mosta, widow of Carmelo, formerly of Grognet Pharmacy, Mosta, aged 92, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her beloved family. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Raymond, widower of Margaret, Eustace and his wife Judith, Anna and her husband Martin Ellul, Cecilia and her husband Ivan Attard, Joseph and his wife Michelle, her beloved grandchildren Stefan, Greta, Kevin, Kristian, Karl, Anthea, Rudi, Elisa and Gwen, their respective spouses, her adorable great-grandchildren, Joe Sant widower of her sister-in-law Ġuża, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today Monday, November 7, at 3pm for St Mary Basilica Mosta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. Donations on her behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI. On November 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, KARMENU, aged 89, passed away peacefully to eternal life. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Antoine and Rev. Fr Joseph, Helen wife of his late brother Mario, his cousins Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and Antoinette Abela, Maria wife of the late Giuseppe Mifsud Bonnici, Arthur husband of the late Cettina Cilia, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, November 7, for Immaculate Conception Church, Ħamrun, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI STAINES. On November 5, Perit ANTHONY SPITERI STAINES, aged 87, widower of Ina Maria, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his daughters Maria Grazia and husband Pierre Cassar, Angela and husband Timothy Camilleri, his sons Robert and his wife Moira, Stephen and his wife Joanna, his grandchildren Francesca, and her husband Gareth Agius, George, Patrizia and her partner Chris, Chiara, Tommy and his partner Mattea, Michael, Federica, Michela, Luke, and great-grandaughter Grace, as well as his brother David and his wife Anabelle, his in-laws Marilyn and Marie-Louise Spiteri Staines, Mario and Claudia, Vanni and Daphne Corrieri, his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, November 9, at 9am, for Ta’ l-Ibragg parish church, Swieqi, where a celebratory Mass will be held at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at St Mary’s Cemetery, Xewkija, Gozo. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Antonia as well as at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – Fr LEO ASCIAK. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear brother, today being the 35th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BOWMAN – IRIS. Today the 21st anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Anthony and Liliana, Marthese and Lino, Joseph and Marceline, and Victor and Anne, her in-laws, nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to remember her in their prayers. We who have loved her in life let us not forget her in death. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAUCHI – TOMMY. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife Ena, his sons John, Thomas and Jeremy and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. Treasured memories of our dear mother ANNIE who passed away 16 years ago. Her children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MANDUCA – JOHN. In everlasting memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Sylvia, Anne and Francis, Martin and Rachelle, Louise and Christopher, Anthony and Rowena, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of ANNIE, today being the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, is being offered for the repose of her soul.

WOODS. Cherished and lasting memories of JOSEPH, a most wonderful, caring and loving father and nannu today, the 29th anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. A father’s love is forever imprinted on his child’s heart.

Your life was a blessing,

Your memory a treasure,

You are loved by us all,

And missed beyond measure.

In loving memory of JOHN CEFAI on the second anniversary of his passing to a better life Thinking of you is easy I do it every day Missing you is the heartache That never goes away. Marlene Lord, grant him eternal rest

