Obituaries

CHETCUTI. On November 6, GEORGE, widower of Annie, went to meet the Risen Lord at the age of 93, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his sons Charles and his wife Carmen, Joseph and his wife Elsie, his daughter Janet and her husband Sammy Zammit, his grandchildren Mariella and her husband Bernard, Christina, Denise, Stephanie and her husband Peter, Daniel and his partner Kim, Luke and Hannah, his great-grandchildren Francesco, Alexander and Christopher, his sisters and brothers in law, their respective husbands and wives, their children, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 8, at 8.30am, at St Anne’s parish church, Marsascala, followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GRECH. On November 5, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, MIRIAM of Lija, passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, aged 68. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Charles, her niece Nadia and her daughter Ylenia, her nephew David and his partner Dorianne, cousins, family and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence tomorrow, Wednesday, November 8, at 9am for the parish church of the Transfiguration of Our Saviour, Lija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA. On November 2, OPHELIA, née Galea, aged 81, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and greatly missed by her husband Edwin, her daughters Joan and Louise, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 14, at 10am, at the Basilica of Christ the King, Paola, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ASCIAK – Fr LEO ASCIAK. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear brother, today being the 36th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Mary, Agnes and Bernardette. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA – JOAN. In loving memory of a beloved sister on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Emily and Edward and their families.

DEGABRIELE. Treasured memories of our dear mother ANNIE who passed away 17 years ago. Her children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MANDUCA – JOHN. In everlasting memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Sylvia, Anne and Francis, Martin and Rachelle, Louise and Christopher, Anthony and Rowena, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of ANNIE, today being the 21st anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

WOODS. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a most wonderful, caring and loving father and nannu today, the 30th anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and very dear.

In loving memory of JOHN CEFAI on the third anniversary of his passing, November 7, 2020. Wherever a beautiful soul has been There is a trail of beautiful memories. Marlene. Lord, grant him eternal rest

