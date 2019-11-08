Obituaries

MICALLEF. On November 6, CARMEN née Galea, of Swieqi, widow of Frans, passed away suddenly at home. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marco and his wife Therese, David and his wife Victoria, Chris and his wife Roberta, her grandchildren Elysea, Francois, Christa, Kaylee Ann and Kayden, her brothers and sisters, their spouses, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, at 9am, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, followed by interment at Mġarr cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA ZAMMIT. On November 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCES of St Julian’s, aged 68, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss Anthony Brincat, her sister Josette, widow of Dr Lawrence K. Ellul MD, her nephew Kenneth Ellul, other relatives among them Adam and his wife Lara, Aleandros and other friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, at 1.30pm for Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On November 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, GIUSEPPI, family doctor from Mosta, widower of Anna Xuereb née Bonello, aged 85, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his very sorrowful loss his children Stefan and his partner Althea, Daniela and her husband Christopher Falzon, his only brother Antoine Xuereb, his brother-in-law Judge Giovanni Bonello, all nephews and nieces, cousins and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, at 8.30am, at Mosta parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR – VICTORINE. In loving memory of a much loved and missed mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Christine and family.

FIORINI – ROSE, née Borg, on the 24th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her sons and their children. God, grant her eternal rest.

VINCENTI KIND. In ever loving memory of ANNE, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today, the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life to be with her beloved Richard.

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measure.

Bernadette, Richard, Michael, Leslie Ann, Jacques and Kyra.

The 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for her repose.

VINCENTI KIND – ANNE. In loving memory of our treasured mother, today the first anniversary of her passing to the Lord.

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day…unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.

Theresa and Peter Paul, Lynn and Mark, Karen and Julian, Sarah, Mark, Peter, Alexia, Andrea, Nikol, Maria and Rafel, in-laws and great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – CHARLES. Fondly remembered by his five daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren, on the 25th anniversary of his death. Lord, grant him eternal rest.