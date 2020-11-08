Obituaries

CEFAI. On November 7, JOHN, aged 82, passed away suddenly at his home. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Marlene, his brother and sisters-in-law and their families, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at Iklin parish church at 9.30am tomorrow, November 9 followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On November 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, RITA, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her sister Ġużeppa and her brother Fr Ġwakkin OFM CAP, her nephews and nieces, their respective spouses and children, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei hospital tomorrow, November 9 at 1.45pm for the Augustinians church, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Erwieħ cemetery, Tarxien.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROSSI. On November 6, JOSEPHINE, née Micallef, aged 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She went to meet the Risen Lord to join her husband Frank and her son Alex. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her sons Michael and his wife Cora, Simon and his wife Debbie, her adored grandchildren Annamaria, Michela and her husband Alan Frendo Jones, Alexia and her husband Julian Caruana, Sarah and Nick Xuereb, Edward and Matthew, her great-grandchildren Bettina, Mark, Peter, Lucia and Alex, her dedicated sister Carmen and her husband Leonard Vella, her sisters-in-law Bernadette Micallef and Betty Micallef, many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, and her dedicated carer Bernard Manapat. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday November 9, for Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Dar Tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – OSWALD and WANDA. In loving memory of a wonderful father and loving mother on the anniversary of their demise. Christine and Victor, Jackie and Hugh.

CASSAR – VICTORINE. In loving memory of a much loved and missed mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Christine and family.

FIORINI – ROSE, née Borg. Loved mother and grandmother. Treasured memories never to be forgotten. The 25th anniversary of her passing away. Her sons Ferdinand, Michael and Adrian. Rest in peace.

NAVARRO – MARY. November 10 the 24th anniversary of her death.

Your memory is a keepsake,

From which we’ll never part.

God has you in His arms,

We have you forever – in our heart.

Gladys, Marlene, Marcelle and Valerie, nephews and nieces. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

VINCENTI KIND – ANNE. In loving memory of our treasured mother, today the second anniversary of her passing to the Lord.

Kind was your nature,

True were your ways.

We will treasure your memory mum

For the rest of our days.

Theresa and Peter Paul, Lynn and Mark, Karen and Julian, Sarah, Mark, Peter, Alexia, Andrea, Nikol, Maria and Rafel, in-laws and great-grandchildren.

VINCENTI KIND. Priceless memories of our treasured ANNE, today the second anniversary of her passing to God and her beloved husband. Not a day goes by that we don’t speak your name, or think of you, or recall some wise counsel. What a blessing and privilege to have had you as our mother and grandmother. Bernadette and family.

ZAMMIT – CHARLES. Treasured memories of our father and grandfather, especially today, the 26th anniversary of his passing. May he rest in peace. His five daughters, in-laws and precious grandchildren.

