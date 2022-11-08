Obituary

DEBONO. On November 6, JOSEPHINE née Kissaun, aged 94, residing at Roseville, Attard, widow of George, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, she leaves to mourn her loss her children Walter and Lynn, Sue and John Anderson, Marie and Patrick Galea, and Edward and Lena, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sisters Nanette, widow of Joe Bonello, Margaret and her husband Frank Vassallo Grant, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, November 9, for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

VINCENTI KIND – ANNE. In loving memory of our treasured mother, today the fourth anniversary of her passing to the Lord.

Although the world keeps turning,

And the sun comes up each day,

Life has never been the same,

Since the day you went away.

Remembered with gratitude and much love. Theresa, Lynn and Mark, Karen and Julian, Sarah, Mark, Peter, Alexia, Andrea, Nikol, Maria and Rafel, in-laws and great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – CHARLES. Special memories of a dear father and grandfather, especially today, the 28th anniversary of his passing. His daughters, sons-in-law and precious grandchildren. Rest in peace.

In loving memory of CARMEN AQUILINA Fond memories of a special mother on the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her beloved children Colin and his partner Rachel, Robert and his wife Jeanette, Karol and his wife Rosette, her grandchildren Marilena, Niki, Benjamin, Letizia, Paul, Giada and Edward, her relatives and many friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.