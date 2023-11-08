Obituary

BISAZZA. On November 5, in Adelaide, South Australia, ANTON, aged 77, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He leaves behind his loving son Oliver, his granddaughter Celeste, his brother John, his sister Maria, his partner Lyn, and other friends and family who knew him and shared in his life. In accordance with his wishes, his remains will be sent to Malta, where his son Oliver will organise a memorial service at a date to be communicated.

BROWN. On November 7, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, JOSEPH, of Vittoriosa, aged 88, widower of Lorenza, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anna and Norman and his wife Silvana, his grandchildren Alexia and her husband Johann, Christian and his wife Josette, Kim and her husband Christian, Matthew and his girlfriend Myra and Nicole, great-grandchildren Krista, Luca, Valentina, Andrew and Isaac, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent de Paul tomorrow, Thursday, November 9, at 8am for St Lawrence Collegiate Church, Vittoriosa, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AXIAK. In loving memory of our dear mother ROSARIA on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always loved by her daughters Josette and Mariella. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FIORINI – ROSE, née Borg. Treasured memories of our dear mother on the 28th anniversary of her death. Her sons Ferdinand, Michael and Adrian and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VINCENTI KIND – ANNE. In loving memory of our treasured mother, today the fifth anniversary of her passing to the Lord. We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you again in heaven. Remembered with gratitude and much love. Theresa, Lynn, Karen and Julian, Sarah, Mark, Peter, Alexia, Andrea, Nikol, Maria and Rafel, in-laws and great-grandchildren.

VINCENTI KIND. In loving memory of a treasured mother and grandmother, ANNE, today the fifth anniversary of her passing to the Lord. Always in our hearts, always remem­bered. Bernadette and family. The 6.30pm Mass at Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul.

ZAMMIT – CHARLES. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather, especially today, being the 29th anniversary of his passing. Rest in peace. His daughters, sons-in-law and adored grandchildren.

In loving memory of Notary Dr TONY ABELA - 14.1.1956 - 8.11.2022 on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Myra, his children and their spouses, Hannah and Jeremy, Sam and Graziella, Edward and Denise, his grandchildren Jeremy, Ylenia and Maria, his mother Carmen, his siblings, relatives, friends, colleagues and clientele. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6.30pm at Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of CARMEN AQUILINA. Fond memories of a special mother on the third anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her beloved children Colin and his partner Rachel, Robert and his wife Jeanette, Karol and his wife Rosette, her grandchildren Marilena, Niki, Benjamin, Letizia, Paul, Giada and Edward, her relatives and many friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

