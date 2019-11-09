Obituaries

GATT. On November 8, ALFRED J., aged 71, at his residence in Floriana, after a short illness borne with Christian fortitude and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Doreen, nèe Agius, his sisters Margaret, Bernadette Cassar, Josette Gatt and his brother Eddie, his in-laws Emily Barbaro-Sant, Paul Agius, Frank Agius, Publio Agius, Josette Ellul, Rosette Hili, their spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, November 9, at 9am, at St Publius parish church, Floriana, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Poor Clares, the Salesians of Don Bosco, the Society of St Vincent de Paul and Hospice Malta would be appreciated. May God grant him eternal rest.

GAUCI. On November 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, of San Ġwann, aged 78, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Nazzareno, her children Dorothy and her husband Louis Scicluna, Noel and his wife Doris, and Julian, her grandchildren Chiara and Andrew, her brothers and sisters, in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, November 11, at 8am, for San Ġwann parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On November 6, CARMEN née Galea, of Swieqi, widow of Frans, passed away suddenly at home. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marco and his wife Therese, David and his wife Victoria, Chris and his wife Roberta, her grandchildren Elysea, Francois, Christa, Kaylee Ann and Kayden, her brothers and sisters, their spouses, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, November 9, at 9am, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, followed by interment at Mġarr cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BALANI MAHTANI – MARY. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear wife, mother and sister, on the second month of her passing away to a better life. You are dearly missed by your husband Kishu, son Sanjiv, and her brothers Ramesh, Viju, Vishnu and especially her dearest sister Pushi, other relatives and friends. We who have loved her in life let us not forget her in death. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Hari Om.

CURMI – DENNIS. Cherished memories of a very dear brother on the second anniversary of his death. Missed and loved forever, Carole. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered today, 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Rest in peace.

CUSCHIERI – JOHN. On the seventh anniversary of his passing away, greatly missed by his loving wife Claire, Joe and Christine, Pat and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Sunday, November 10, at 11.30am, at the University chapel. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – JOSEPH LOUIS. Today, the 20th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by his family and friends, especially his children, Mario, Karl, Henri, Mariella, Jan and Nadya, spouses, partners, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Never far from our thoughts and fondly remembered in our prayers. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

JENSEN – COLIN DAVIDSON. In ever loving memory of a dear father on the 34th anniversary of his death. May he rest in peace. Nicholas, Irene, John.

MANGION – YVONNE and SALVINO. Our dearly beloved parents in this month of your passing after 60 years of marriage. Always very much alive in our hearts and minds. Lovingly remembered today and always. Stephen and Sonja, Bernie and Alec.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Early bird Christmas offers on professional sets. Free samples for you to try.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.