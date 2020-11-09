Obituaries

BORG. On November 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANGIOLINA, of Marsascala, formerly of Canada, aged 82, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Bernadette, Michael and his wife Michelle, Marthese and her husband Tony, her grandchildren Paul and Sabrina, Kathryn and Sarah, Melina and Julia and great-grandchild Noah, all of Canada, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said today, Monday, November 9, at 8.30am, at St Anne Parish Church, Marsascala, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On November 7, at her residence in Naxxar, MARIANNE, passed away peacefully com-forted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Gina, Lucy, widow of her son Anthony, Mgr Richard Borg, Mary Ellul, widow of Paul, Esther Azzopardi and her husband Anthony, her sister and sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, Monday, November 9, at 3pm, at the Naxxar Parish Church, followed by interment in the family grave at the Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ROSSI. On November 6, JOSEPHINE, née Micallef, aged 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She went to meet the Risen Lord to join her husband Frank and her son Alex. She leaves to mourn her irre-parable loss her sons Michael and his wife Cora, Simon and his wife Debbie, her adored grandchildren Annamaria, Michela and her husband Alan Frendo Jones, Alexia and her husband Julian Caruana, Sarah and Nick Xuereb, Edward and Matthew, her great-grandchildren Bettina, Mark, Peter, Lucia and Alex, her dedicated sister Carmen and her husband Leonard Vella, her sisters-in-law Bernadette Micallef and Betty Micallef, many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends, and her dedicated carer Bernard Manapat. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital this afternoon for Ibraġ parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SAID. On November 7, at St Catherine’s Home, Attard, Dr MARIUS Said, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mary Rose, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10, at 9am, at the Attard Parish Church, followed by interment in the family grave at the Naxxar Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CURMI – DENNIS. Loving memories of a dear brother on the third anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and always in my prayers. Rest in peace. Carole. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered on Saturday, November 14, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

CUSCHIERI – JOHN. On the eighth anniversary of his passing away, greatly missed by his loving wife Claire, his sisters-in-law Christine and Pat and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – Dr JOSEPH LOUIS GRECH. Remembering a very dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather especially today, the 21st anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children Mario, Karl, Henri, Mariella, Jan, Nadya and their respective families.

JENSEN – COLIN DAVIDSON. In ever loving memory of a dearly loved father and grandfather on the 35th anniversary of his death. Nicholas, Irene and John, David and Lara.

