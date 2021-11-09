In Memoriam

CURMI – DENNIS. Loving memories of a dear brother on the fourth anniversary of his death. Still loved, still missed and never forgotten. Always in my prayers. Rest in peace. Carole and family. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Saturday, November 13, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

CUSCHIERI – JOHN. On the ninth anniversary of his passing away, greatly missed by his loving wife Claire, his sisters-in-law Christine and Pat and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – Dr JOSEPH LOUIS GRECH. Remembering a very dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather especially today, the 22nd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children Mario, Karl, Henri, Mariella, Jan, Nadya and their respective families.

JENSEN. In everloving memory of COLIN DAVIDSON, today, the 36th anniversary of his death. Nicholas, Irene and John, David and Lara. May he rest in peace.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.