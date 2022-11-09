Obituaries

FALZON. On November 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED (Freddie) of London Confectionery, Floriana, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife Tessie, née Brimmer, daughters Doreen and her husband Manuel, Suzanne and her husband Godfrey and Tracy and her husband Mark, his grandchildren Daniel, David, Francesca, Isaac and Matthew, his sisters, his sisters-in-law and their respective spouses, extended family and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, November 10, at Santa Maria parish church, Attard, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA-NAUDI. On November 4, at his residence, FRANCIS, suddenly but peacefully, finally reunited with his beloved wife of 50 years Eileen. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons John and his wife Ellen, and Robert; his brother Robert and in-laws in the United Kingdom, Germany and Malta and all his nephews and nieces. Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, November 11, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by burial at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable institutions of choice would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CHETCUTI GANADO – MARLENE. You left us a year ago today. Sadly missed by all of us but never forgotten. Your husband Joe, your children Caroline, Suzanne, Andrew, David and their respective spouses, grandchildren, relatives and friends. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant you eternal rest. Mass for the repose of her soul is being said today, Wednesday, November 9, at 6.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. The presence of relatives and friends would be appreciated.

CURMI – DENNIS. Cherished memories of a dear brother on the fifth anniversary of his death. Still sorely missed and never forgotten. Rest in peace. Carole. A Mass is being offered for the repose of his soul on Saturday, November 12, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

CUSCHIERI – JOHN. On the 10th anniversary of his passing, he is greatly missed by his loving wife Claire, his sisters-in-law Christine and Pat and their respective families.

GRECH – Dr JOSEPH LOUIS GRECH. Remembering a very dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather especially today, the 23rd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children Mario, Karl, Henri, Mariella, Jan, Nadya and their respective families.

VELLA – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her sons, her daughters-in-law and her grandchildren. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, November 10, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. O Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In loving memory of ALPHONSE ANASTASI - 9.11.2021 being the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Maria, his sons Christopher and Joseph, his brother and sisters, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

