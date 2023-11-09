Obituaries

LICARI. On November 8, at Rabat Community, Sr. HELENDINA, aged 80, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her numerous family members whom she loved so tenderly: her brothers Edward, widower of Rita, Paul and his wife Angele, her sisters Maria Dolores Dionyssopoulos, widow of Vassilios, Esther and her husband Eric Vella Bonnici, Ruth, Iris, widow of her brother Michael, Roseanne, widow of her brother Victor, Mary, widow of her brother Joseph B, Marlene, widow of her brother Bernard, numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, November 10, at 8.30am at St Joseph convent, St Dominic Square, Rabat, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, for children in care, will be greatly appreciated. May she rest in peace.

MOON. On November 8, at Sir Anthony Mamo Hospital, MARIANNE, aged 53, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be deeply missed by her children Dylan and Daniel, her partner Raymond, her mother Mary Rose, her father Bertu, her brother Kevin, aunties and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, November 11, at 7.45am, for Mosta parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by a burial in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, embrace her in your loving arms forever.

O’SULLIVAN. On October 29, LINA, née Portelli, passed away peacefully at her home in Ireland, surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Oliver, her treasured children and their spouses/partners Siobhan and Simon, Andrea and Mairead, Ruairi and Christina, Lorcan and Kiri, and Donal and Leeanne, her dear mother Mary, her sister Talia, her brothers Renato and his wife Caroline, and Ettore and his wife Mariella, her adored grandchildren Nathan, Daisy and Emma, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral was held in Ireland. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Tuesday, November 14, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASSAR TORREGGIANI. In loving memory of our dearest RAY on the second anniversary of his entering into eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Geraldine, his children Colette, Christian, Kenneth, Gabriel and Jonathan and their respective families, especially his grandchildren. May the Good Lord embrace him in His loving arms.

CURMI – DENNIS. Loving memories of a dear brother on the sixth anniversary of his death. Never forgotten and still sadly missed. Rest in peace dear. Carole. A Mass will be said for the repose of his soul on Saturday, November 11, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

CUSCHIERI – JOHN. On the 11th anniversary of his passing away, greatly missed by his loving wife Claire, his sisters-in-law Christine and Pat and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH – Dr JOSEPH LOUIS. Remembering our very dear and beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather especially today, the 24th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children Mario, Karl, Henri, Mariella, Jan, Nadya and their respective families.

MANGION – YVONNE and SALVINO. Our dearly beloved parents in this month of your passing after 60 years of marriage. Always very much alive in our hearts and minds. Lovingly remembered today and always. Stephen and Bernie.

EMANUEL CASSAR - 29.4.1921 - 8.11.2009. In loving memory of a most precious father and grandfather on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his sons Anthony and his wife Josephine, Joe and his wife Adrienne, his daughter Marie Lou, his treasured grandchildren Martine and Jonathan, relatives and friends. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RAYMOND CASSAR TORREGGIANI - 3.7.1934 – 9.11.2021. Treasured memories especially today, on the second anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and always in our hearts and prayers, his wife Geraldine, children Colette, Christian. Kenneth, Gabriel and Jonathan, their spouses and partners, and his beloved grandchildren James, Mark and Sam, Sebby,Timi and Sophie, Edward and Zach, Rebekah, Sean and Bettina, Luke and Maria. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ALPHONSE ANASTASI - 9.11.2021 being the second anniversary of his demise Deeply missed by his beloved wife Maria, his sons Christopher and Joseph, his brother Johnny and his wife Aida, and his sisters Rita, Jessie and her husband Joe, his in-laws Joe and his wife Marisa, Glorian and her husband Raymond, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.