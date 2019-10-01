Obituary

VELLA GAFFIERO. On September 29, JOSEPH, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Vicky née Ghirlando, his only daughter Sarah and her husband Robert Lautier, his beloved granddaughters Ella and Kyra, his aunt and uncle, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Tuesday, October 1, at 1.30pm, for St Julians parish church, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Sagra Familja, Żabbar, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors.

In Memoriam

CARUANA – WILLIAM. In loving memory of a dear father, today, the 20th anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his daughter Joan, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CURMI. Treasured memories of my dearest brother ALEX, today the third anniversary of his sudden and sad departure.

Grief never ends but it changes,

It’s a passage not a place to stay.

Grief is not a sign of weakness,

But a price we pay for loving.

Rest in peace my love,

You are not forgotten and nor will you ever be.

As long as life and memory last,

Your soul will live in me.

I miss you now, my heart is sore.

And as time goes by, I’ll miss you even more.

Endlessly loved by his adoring mother Fofo, his loving sister Rosa and George, his nephews Kristian, Rita-Anne and Jamie, Gilbert, Ediana, Beppe, Thomas and Alexandra. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – SEBASTIAN. Today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with so much love, respect and gratitude by his sons George and Godwin and their respective families. Rest in peace, dear loved one.

FALZON. In loving memory of CARMEN née Mintoff, today being the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Always missed by her husband David and daughters Lindsey and Caroline.

Those we love remain with us,

For love itself lives on

And cherished memories never fade,

Because a loved one’s gone.

Mass will be celebrated today at 6.15pm at Risen Christ parish church, Pembroke.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving memory of MARY, widow of Professor Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, ‘Il-Gross’, who died on October 1, 1956. Her son Ugo and his family, together with his late brother Giuseppe’s family.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of TESSIE on the 43rd anniversary of her passing away. Remembered with love and gratitude by her children Albert, Stephen and Veronica, in-laws and grandchildren.

VELLA – ANTHONY (Ninu). Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his death. Remembered always with love and gratitude by his son, daughters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – MARK. In loving memory of our father, today, his third anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Mark and Ray and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCENTI KIND. In ever loving memory of RICHARD who went to meet the Risen Lord 36 years ago today.

We think of you in silence,

No eyes to see us weep,

But still within our aching heart

Your memory we keep.

Someday we hope to meet you

Someday we know not when,

We shall meet in a better place

And never part again.

Bernadette and family.

The 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for his repose.

VINCENTI KIND. Cherished memories of our wonderful father RICHARD, today, the 36th anniversary of his passing to a better life.

Those special memories of you will always bring a smile.

If only I could have you back for just a little while.

Then we could sit and talk again,

Just like we used to do.

You always meant so very much and always will too.

The fact that you’re no longer here will always cause me pain,

But you’re forever in my heart until we meet again.

Theresa and Peter Paul, Lynn, Karen and Julian and their respective families.

