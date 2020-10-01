Obituaries

BARTOLO. On September 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA FATIMA (Marie) of Ħamrun, residing in Qawra, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. As she joins in eternal rest her father Oreste, mother Nena and siblings Guzi and Rita, she leaves to mourn her great loss her brother Salvu and his wife Connie, Reno and his wife Guza, Maryanne widow of Victor Darmanin, Alex and his wife Mary, Lizio and his wife Anna, Tessie and her husband Tony Schembri, Carmen, Twanny and his partner Victoria Sammut, Michael and his wife Tania, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 2, at 1.30pm, for Our Lady of Fatima church, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HOOD. Late in the evening of September 7, after a prolonged illness JACQUELINE ANNE, beloved wife of David and mother of Tamsin, Harvey and Abigail, came to the end of her days. A Mass for the repose of Jacqueline will be held on Thursday, October 8, at the Chapel of St Paul, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, at 6pm. Seating outside. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RUGGIER. On Thursday, September 3, in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, ALFRED, born on October 30, 1925, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his family. He is deeply mourned by his surviving children, Paul and Fabiana, Fred and Ann, Louis and Violet, Mario, Anna and Adrian, Marisa and Grant, daughter-in-law Julia; beloved grandchildren Heidi, Sarah, Simon, Jessica, Cristina, Joshua, Rachelle, Julia, Luciana, Ayana, Martina; great-grandchildren Evelyn, Alan; brother Edgar, numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends in Malta, and abroad. He was predeceased by Maria, beloved wife of 53 years, and eldest son Joseph. Funeral Mass, præsente cadavere, will be said on Thursday, October 8, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations in Alfred’s memory to the Ursuline Creche, Triq Bordin, Pietà, 21235121 or 21231458, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CURMI. You are near, even if I don’t see you. You are with me, even if you are far away. You are in my heart, in my thoughts, in my life, always. Beautiful memories of my dearest brother ALEX, today the fourth anniversary of his sudden departure.

Softly the leaves of memory fall,

Gently I gather and treasure them all.

Unseen, unheard, you are always near,

So missed, so loved, so very dear…

Immensely loved and greatly missed by his mother Fofo, his sister Rosa and her husband George Guillaumier, his nephews Kristian, Rita-Anne and Jamie and Gilbert, Ediana, Beppe, Thomas and Alexandra.

DEGABRIELE – MARLENE née Camilleri, 1.10.2008. Beloved sister, forever loved and remembered. Violet and Antoinette. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON. Loving and treasured memories of CARMEN, today the 19th anniversary of her demise. Gone but never forgotten and missed by her husband David and her daughters Lindsey and Caroline. Mass for the repose of her soul is being said today at 6pm at the Risen Christ parish church, Pembroke.

MICALLEF – Martin. In loving memory on the first anni-versary of his demise. Sandra, Matthias and Janna. A prayer is solicited.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving memory of MARY, widow of Professor Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, ‘Il-Gross’, who died on October 1, 1956. Her son Ugo and his family, together with his late brother Giuseppe’s family.

PIZZUTO – ROSEMARIE. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearly beloved mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia, David, Andrew and their families.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of TESSIE on the 44th anniversary of her passing away. Albert, Stephen and Veronica, in-laws and grandchildren.

VELLA – ANTHONY (Ninu). Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 32nd anniversary of his death. Remembered always with love and gratitude by his son, daughters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – MARK. In loving memory of our father, today his fourth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Mark and Ray and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCENTI KIND. Cherished memories of our wonderful father RICHARD, today the 37th anniversary of his passing to the Lord. There is a place in our hearts no one can fill. We miss you dear father and always will. Theresa and Peter Paul, Lynn, Karen and Julian and their respective families.

VINCENTI KIND. Treasured memories of our beloved RICHARD today the 37th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. You live on in our hearts and in our memories, never to be erased. Bernadette and family.

