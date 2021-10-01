Obituaries

GALEA. On September 30, at The Imperial Care Home, Sliema, MARIE née Galea, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Charles, her only son Ian and his wife Nathalie, her granddaughters Francesca and Graeme, Clara and Nicky, her sister-in-law Fortunata, her devoted carers, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, October 2, at 8.30am, at the Mater Boni Consillii church, Paceville. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord keep her in your loving care.

MIFSUD BONNICI. On September 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIO, aged 85, passed away peacefully to eternal life. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Helen née Carbone, his children Angela, Mariella and Lawrence, his beloved grandchildren Katja, Susie, Debbie, Ella and Nina, his sister Ċettina, his brothers Karmenu, Antoine and Rev Fr Joseph, his mother-in-law Maria Carbone and his in-laws George Carbone and Dorothy Attard, his cousins Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and Antoinette Abela, Maria wife of the late Giuseppe Mifsud Bonnici, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, October 2, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar il-Kaptan, Mtarfa, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In New Zealand, JOHN passed away peacefully, one day short of his 87th birthday, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss, his daughters Cindy and Cilia, his step-daughters, Tarina and Shauna, his brothers Winston and Doris, Tony and Bella, Antoinette widow of his brother George, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held in Auckland, New Zealand. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARBONESE. Treasured memories of PAULINE (Lina), today the 19th anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers her children Lorna and Alfred, Mariella and Alex, Anouk, grandchildren Rachel, Thomas, Michel and Nadine and great-grandchildren. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

CURMI – ALEX. Precious memories of a very dear brother, today the fifth anniversary of his sudden, sad departure. Always in the heart of your sister Rosa, her husband George Guillaumier, your nephews Kristian and Gilbert, their wives and their children Beppe, Thomas, Jamie and Alexandra. May he rest in peace.

DEGABRIELE – MARLENE née Camilleri 1.10.2008. Beloved sister, forever loved and remembered. Violet and Antoinette. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In ever loving memory of MARY, widow of Professor Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, ‘Il-Gross’, who died on October 1, 1956. Her son Ugo and his family, together with his late brother Giuseppe’s family.

VELLA – ANTHONY (Ninu). Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 33rd anniversary of his death. Remembered always with love and gratitude by his son, daughters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – MARK. In loving memory of our father, today his fifth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Mark and Ray and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCENTI KIND. Cherished memories of our wonderful father RICHARD, today the 38th anniversary of his passing to the Lord. Theresa, Lynn, Karen and Julian and their respective families.

VINCENTI KIND. In memory of an irreplaceable and much loved father and grandfather RICHARD today the 39th anniversary of his passing to a better life. You live in our hearts. Bernadette and family. The 6.30pm Mass at Ibraġ parish church, will be offered for his repose.