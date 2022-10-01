In Memoriam

BONAVIA. In loving memory of VINCENT HUGH and MARY. Sadly missed and fondly remembered. Hector and Carmelina, Jennifer and Denis and their families.

CARBONESE. Treasured memories of PAULINE (Lina) a devoted mother and grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lorna and husband Alfred Farrugia, Mariella and husband Alex Azzopardi, Anouk, grandchildren Michel, Nadine, Rachel, Thomas, and great-grandchildren. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

CURMI – ALEX. Precious memories of a beloved brother and uncle, today the sixth anniversary of his death.

I miss you when something really good happens,

Because you’re the one I wish to share it with.

I miss you when something is troubling me,

Because you’re the one who understands me so well.

I miss you all the time, every day,

But I miss you most of all when I lie awake at night,

And think of all the wonderful times of our childhood

We spent together for those were some of

The best memorable times of my life.

Greatly loved and sorely missed by his sister Rosa and George, his nephews Kristian, Rita-anne and Jamie, Gilbert, Ediana, Beppe, Thomas and Alexandra. May he rest in peace.

De GABRIELE – Dr EDWARD De GABRIELE. Gone for 23 years but forever in our hearts and prayers. Mariquita, Raphael and Claire, Angele and Alan, Aline and Ernest and Michael and grandchildren. Tomorrow’s 10am Mass at St Mary’s parish church, Birkirkara (Santa Maria l-qadima), will be offered in his memory.

DEGABRIELE – MARLENE, née Camilleri, 1.10.2008. Beloved sister, forever lovingly remembered. Violet and Antoinette. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FALZON – CARMEN. Unfaded memories of a beloved wife and mother especially today the 21st anniversary of her meeting with the Lord.

Your presence we miss,

Your memory we treasure,

Loving you always,

Forgetting you never.

Always in the thoughts and prayers of her husband David, daughters Lindsey and Caroline. A Mass for her repose will be said today at 6.30pm, at Pembroke parish church.

PIZZUTO – ROSEMARIE. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearly beloved mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia, David, Andrew and their families.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of TESSIE, on the 46th anniversary of her passing away. Albert, Stephen, Veronica.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of HARRY, on the second anniversary of his death, his wife, Claudine, and his children and grandchildren, Clare, George and Debby, Julian and Celine, Max, Alex, Sam, Mia, Lucas, Toby and Harry. Rest in peace.

VELLA – MARK. In loving memory of our father, today his sixth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Mark and Ray and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCENTI KIND. Cherished memories of our wonderful father RICHARD, today the 39th anniversary of his passing to the Lord. The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day but the love and memory of you shall never pass away. Remembered with gratitude and much love. Theresa, Lynn, Karen and Julian and their respective families.

