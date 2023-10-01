IN MEMORIAM

BECK. Unfading memories of our dear dad, Capt. HARRY BECK, on the 39th anniversary of his flying off into the arms of Our Lord, aged 68. Remembered by his children Robin and Susan and their families.

BORG. In sweet remembrance of MARION, tomorrow being the 26th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Albert, her daughter Christine and her husband John Bonello, her son Stephen and his wife Caroline and her grandchildren, Nicholas, Jake, Kyle and Kimberly. Mass for her repose will be said today, at 10.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

CURMI. In sweet and loving memory of a dearly beloved brother, ALEX, on the seventh anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. “Losing a brother is like losing a piece of your soul. It’s an ache that never fully goes away, a void that can never be filled.

The memories become bittersweet, a constant reminder of what once was and what will never be again. The loss of a brother is a reminder that life is fragile and should never be taken for granted.” So loved and sadly missed by his sister Rosa, her husband George Guillaumier, his nephews Kristian, Rita Anne and Jamie and Gilbert, Ediana, Beppe, Thomas and Alexandra. May he rest in peace.

DEGABRIELE – MARLENE, née Camilleri, 1.10.2008. Beloved sister, forever lovingly remembered. Merciful Lord grant her eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette.

PIZZUTO – ROSEMARIE. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearly beloved mother and grandmother on the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia, David, Andrew and their families.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of ANTHONY, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the first anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Evelyn, his children Anthony, Diane, Judith, Marianne, Rosemarie and David and their families.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of HARRY – brother, husband, father and grandfather – sadly missed and fondly remembered by family and his many friends on the third anniversary of his death. Today’s 10.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul. Claudine, Clare, George and Julian.

VELLA – MARK. In loving memory of our father, today on his seventh anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Mark and Ray and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCENTI KIND. Cherished memories of our wonderful father RICHARD, today the 40th anniversary of his passing to the Lord. What we once have enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us. Remembered with gratitude and much love. Theresa, Lynn, Karen and Julian and their respective families.

VINCENTI KIND. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, RICHARD, today the 40th anniversary of his passing to the Lord. To live in the hearts of those you love is not to die. Bernadette and family. The 11am Mass at Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

ZAMMIT – HARRY. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Always loved and remembered by his wife Paulette, children, family and friends. Masses in his memory will be said today at 11am and on Tuesday, October 3 at 6.30pm at Our Lady immaculate church, Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam RITA ABELA In fondest memory of an affectionate and wonderful mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Always remembered with much love and gratitude by her children Josephine, Thomas, Mary Rose, Laura, Theresa and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest

JOSEPH BORG In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and remembered with love and gratitude by his wife, Agnes, and their children, Alexandra, Debbie, Sharon and Alan, together with their families and friends. We love you and we miss you and we want to let you know. Lord, please grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

In Memoriam CARMEN FALZON Unfaded memories of a beloved wife and mother, especially today the 22nd anniversary of her meeting with the Lord Your presence we miss Your memory we treasure Loving you always Forgetting you never Always in the thoughts and prayers of her husband David, daughters Lindsey and Caroline

Mary, May (widow of her son John), Charles, Fr Michael, Anne, Fr Paul sj, Albert, Victor and Arthur Pace and their respective families would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass and all who attended the funeral service, sent flowers and cards or donations to charitable institutions, and expressed their sympathy in some way on the great loss of our dear mother JOSEPHINE PACE who passed away on September 4, 2023, at the age of 100. Please remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest

ARTHUR PODESTA Treasured memories of a much loved husband, father, son and brother, on the eighth anniversary of his passing to the Lord. Footsteps walking with me Footsteps we cannot see Beside us day by day We know your footsteps won’t go away Loving you always. Kristine, Maya and David, Aaron and Mikela, Christoph and Daphne, his mother Laura, his sister Patricia and William, family and friends. Watch over, guide and protect us from above especially your grandchildren George, Lucy, Sophie, Jamie and Amy. Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest

DORIS ZAHRA We fondly and lovingly remember our dearest Doris a wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her whole life to our family, today, October 1, 2023 being the first anniversary of her going to meet our Lord. Always in the heart of her husband Winston, her sons Winston J, and Trevor, her daughter-in-law Gaby, her beloved grandchildren Kari, Alix, Sam, Ella and Nina, her in-laws Tony and Bella, Antoinette and Josie, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.