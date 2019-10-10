Obituary

MICALLEF. On Wednesday, October 9, FRANCIS, passed away, surrounded by his family, aged 81. He is deeply mourned by his devoted wife Alberta née Vigar, his daughters Stephanie and Marika and her husband Jesmond, along with his granddaughter Sarah, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, October 11, at 1pm, for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by internment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him everlasting peace.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In everlasting memory of my beloved parents CARMELO and FILOMENA, who passed away on October 10, 52 and 36 years ago respectively. Fondly remembered, Mary.

BOWMAN – SHARELLE. Treasured memories of a beloved wife and mother on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Ronald, Karen, Kenneth and Kathleen. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 7pm at Sgħajtar Ċentru Pastorali chapel, Naxxar. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PSAILA MANCHE’ – Fond memories of JOSEPH, a loving husband, father and grandfather, who met the Lord five years ago today. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Sonia, Michele, Lisa and all the family.

