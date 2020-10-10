Obituaries

SALT. On October 9, MONICA, aged 74, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Frank, her children Douglas and his wife Joanne, Alison and her husband Tony, Grahame and his wife Kyra, her grandchildren Joseph, Giorgia, Nicola, Sacha, Lisa, Sienna, Skye and Scarlett, her sister Josephine and her husband Mario Padovani, her sisters-in-law Elizabeth McGowan and Elizabeth Messina Ferrante, brother-in-law Tony Micallef Trigona, nephews, nieces, relatives and many dear friends. The funeral cortège leaves Capua Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, for St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on her behalf to Dar il-Kaptan, Mtarfa, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks for the great dedication and care given by the doctors, nurses and staff at Capua Hospital.

SCERRI. On October 8, JOSEPHINE, aged 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Paul, her children, Pauline and Andrew Pace, Liliana and Joseph Magri, Josanne and Alexander Cachia, Her grandchildren Sarah and Renzo, Robert and Maja, Amanda, Joanne and Jeremy, Nicholas and Stephanie and great-granddaughter Emily, her husband’s brothers and sister, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, October 10, for Tal-Ibraġ parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – CARMELO and FILOMENA. My beloved parents on their 53rd and 37th anniversary. So sadly missed. So lovingly remembered. Mary.

BOWMAN – SHARELLE. Treasured memories of a beloved wife and mother, on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Ronald, Karen, Kenneth and Kathleen. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MALLIA – JOHN MARY. Loving memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. His wife Elizabeth, James, Alexander, M’Louise and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA MANCHE’. In loving memory of JOSEPH who passed to eternal life six years ago today. Always in our prayers and deeply missed. Sonia, Michele, Lisa, Michael, Robert, Jeremy, Emily, James and sister May. May he rest in peace.

ZAMMIT – SAVIOUR. In ever loving memory of a dear uncle who left us on October 10, 2019. Forever in our hearts, his niece Claire, family and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Saturday, October 10, at 6.30pm, at Lija parish church. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace.

Sistina art shop

