Obituaries

AQUILINA. On November 8, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CARMEN, née Grech, widow of Carmelo (Nenu) Aquilina, of Siġġiewi, aged 74, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loved ones. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Colin and his partner Rachel, Robert and his wife Jeanette, Karol and his wife Rosette, her grandchildren Marilena, Niki, Benjamin, Letizia, Paul, Giada and Edward, her brother, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and numerous friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, November 10, at 2.30pm, for St Nicholas parish church, Siġġiewi, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Siġġiewi cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CASSAR. On November 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, ROSALIE, née Sammut, of Kappara, daughter of the late Lawrence and Maria Francesca, aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her beloved husband, children and siblings. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Mario, her children Mario and his wife Danielle, Nadia and Andrew, her cherished grandchildren Keeron, Izabella and Luca, her brother Charles, her sisters Mavonia and Cynthia, their families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, November 10, at 2pm, for the Sanctuary Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family tomb at Qrendi cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the A&E Department and Intensive Therapy Unit of Mater Dei Hospital.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT. Unfading and treasured memories of our much loved father ORESTE on the anniversary of his demise. Also remembering our beloved mother, VIOLET and our sorely missed brother, EDGAR. We think of you in silence, we often speak your names, what would we give to hear your voices and see your faces again. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Joseph, Corinne, Donald, in-laws and their families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, will be offered to celebrate their lives.

CILIA – ĊETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4.8.2001. Dearest Tina today is a day for celebration as it is our birthday. Too many years have passed since we last shared this day, now I treasure sweet memories of past birthdays when we were young and carefree. I miss you so much. Happy birthday. Your twin sister Antoinette.

De MARCO. In loving memory of our dearest sister ANGELA, née Tabone, today being the 12th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John, and also by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO – ROSE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grand-mother, today the 17th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jojo and Gladys, Myrtle and family.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG. In loving memory of our dear father WILFRED on the 13th anniversary of his passing. Never forgotten by his children Tanya, Robert, Rosella and families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FABRI. In loving memory of our dearest TANYA, today the 18th anniversary of her demise. Her brothers Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – MABEL. Today the 16th anniversary of the passing away of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Fondly remembered with love and prayers. Rita, Anthony, Sally, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ROSSO. Cherished memories of a dear uncle, Bro DOMINIC ROSSO, today being the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his niece Alida, her husband Edward, their children, and grandchildren.

SANT CASSIA – ANTHONY. Un-fading memories today and always. Melina and family.

SPITERI BAILEY. Remembering my only brother JOE on the third anniversary of his returning to the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Lawrence and family.

To whom it may conern

Carlos Grima has recently been awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy. In his thesis, he looked at the effects of neo-liberal reforms on education systems, teachers, students and society at large. Dr Grima’s doctoral candidature was supported by a scholarship from the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme (MGSS).

