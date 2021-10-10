OBITUARIES

BECK. On October 9, ALFRED, aged 93, widower of Mary née Sperandeo, co-founder of Roberts Press now Beck Graphics Ltd, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Paul, his son William and his wife Joyce, his grandchildren Diahann, Nicholas and his wife Romana, Angelo, son of his late daughter Pauline, his loving great-grandchildren Nicky and Valentina, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital on Tuesday, October 12 at 9am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church in Gżira where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Clare’s Monastery in San Ġwann would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On October 7, at her home in Sliema, MARY, née Tonna, aged 87, passed peacefully away. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mark and his wife Petra, Vanessa and Francis, her beloved granddaughters Jennifer and Audrey, her brother Joseph, her nieces and nephews, in-laws, other family members and numerous friends.

The funeral cortège leaves her home in Triq il-Palazz Capua, Sliema on Tuesday, October 12, at 1.45pm, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May God grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ABELA – CARMELO and FILOMENA. In loving memory of my beloved parents on their 54th and 38th anniversary. With much love and gratitude. Mary.

BOWMAN – SHARELLE. Treasured memories of a beloved wife and mother, on the 28th anniversary of her demise. Ronald, Karen, Kenneth and Kathleen. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. With loving memory of our beautiful MARY ROSE née Vassallo Grant. On the first anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her son François, her parents Frank Vassallo Grant and Marguerite née Kissaun William, Sylvia, Karl and Celine Vassallo Grant, Sophie and Emily Vassallo Grant, her in-laws, our relatives and numerous friends.

Father in heaven,

We thank you because you made us in your own image.

We thank you now for Mary Rose and what she meant to each of us.

As we honour her memory, make us more aware that you are the one from whom comes every perfect gift, including the gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ.

Amen.

PSAILA MANCHÉ – JOSEPH. In memory of a loving husband, father and grandfather today the seventh anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Sadly missed and constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Sonia, daughters Michele, Lisa and their families.