Obituary

HILI. On October 8, ROSE, widow of Joseph, at St James Capua Hospital. She leaves to mourn her loss Hector Naudi, widower of her daughter Marika, Beppe and his partner Kathia, Marin and his wife Erika, Paul and his wife Angela, Lilla and her husband Gino Cutajar, Melo and his partner Karen, and her daughters-in-law Edith and Fiona, her grandchildren Karl and his wife Nadine, Bianca and her husband Daniel Anastasi, Dirk and his wife Frederica, Michela and her husband Philip Borg, Edward and his wife Audrey, Alexia and her husband Michael Borg Olivier, Tina, Michael and his partner Jade, Miguel and his wife Robin, Kira and her husband David Curmi, Keith and his partner Emma, Annabel and her partner Yannick, Peter and his wife Michaela, and Mark, her great-grandchildren Martina, Michael, Amy, Max, Paula, Zach, Leah, Maia, Jack, Laila, Joe, Polo, Alec, Ana, India and George, her carer Mae, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – CARMELO and FILOMENA. In loving memory of my beloved parents on their 55th and 39th anniversary. With much love and gratitude. Mary.

BOWMAN – SHARELLE. Treasured memories of a beloved wife and mother, on the 29th anniversary of her demise. Ronald, Karen, Kenneth and Kathleen. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HILDA BONNICI née Rossi. Loving and unfading memories of our beloved mother, today being the thirteenth anniversary of her demise. She was our Mother A mother so rare Content in her home Always there Her life was full of loving deeds Forever thoughful of our needs On earth she toiled In heaven she rests Gone from our home In our heart she will always remain. Your loving children Paul, Dorothy, Ray, Katherine & Simone, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. God grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of LINA RUNZA Cherished memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother today being the tenth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Very sadly missed by Carmen and Anthony, Ray and Mary, Malcolm and Bettina, Robert and Anita, Nikki, Nicky and Laura, Ben, Max, Lenny, Jay Jay and Alec. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.