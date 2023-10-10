Obituaries

RUGGIER. On October 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, KENNETH, of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet the Risen Lord. He leaves to mourn his loss his husband Anderson, his mother Maria widow of Anthony, his brother Neville and his sister Marjoraine, his mother-in-law Maria and his father-in-law Parmenio, his sister-in-law Marcela, his nephews and nieces Kira, Isaac, Janica, Kimberly, Graziella, Kylie, and their relatives, spouses and partners, his great-grandnephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, October 11, at 12.45pm for Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SALIBA. On October 8, in Suffolk, England, EVARIST, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Much loved by his daughters Anita and Chiara, his sons-in-law William and Matthew, his grandchildren Jack, Sophie and her husband Jonathan, Lucy, Tom, Sam, Katie, and Nick.

A funeral service will be held in Sudbury, Suffolk, in November, and a memorial service will be held in Malta in due course. Donations in his name to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated.

In Memoriam

ABELA – CARMELO and FILOMENA. In loving memory of my beloved parents on their 56th and 40th anniversary. Forever in my thoughts and prayers. Mary.BOWMAN – SHARELLE. Treasured memories of a beloved wife and mother, on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Ronald, Karen, Kenneth and Kathleen. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HILDA BONNICI née Rossi Loving and unfading memories of our beloved mother, today being the fourteenth anniversary of her demise. She was our Mother A mother so rare Content in her home Always there Her life was full of loving deeds Forever thoughful of our needs On earth she toiled In heaven she rests Gone from our home In our heart she will always remain. Your loving children Paul, Dorothy, Ray, Katherine & Simone, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. God grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam In ever loving and unfading memory of JOHN and MARY CAMENZULI who departed this life on October 1, 1980 and October 10, 2003, respectively. Treasured memories of special parents, grandparents and great-grandparents on their passing to eternal life. Lilian and Edward Joseph and their families Dear Lord, grant them eternal rest

ANNA FARRUGIA, née CASSAR Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear, beloved wife and mother, today the 18th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Gone but not forgotten, Always in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by her husband Frank, her children Romina and her husband Giuseppe, Duncan and his wife Davina, Rachel and her husband Andrew, Malcolm and his wife Charlene, her grandchildren, her brother and sisters, their families and friends.

In loving memory of LINA RUNZA Cherished memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother today being the 11th ann iversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Very sadly missed by Carmen and Anthony, Ray and Mary, Malcolm and Bettina, Robert and Anita, Nikki, Nicky and Laura, Ben, Max, Lenny, Jay Jay and Alec. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.